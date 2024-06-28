Bronny and LeBron James team up in historic first for NBA

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

With the Lakers picking Bronny James in the second round, the selection creates the first father-son duo in NBA history

Bronny James is ready to play with his famous father while starting his own legacy in the NBA.

After going undrafted in the first round on Wednesday, June 26, the oldest son of four-time NBA MVP LeBron James was selected 55th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers toward the end of the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Thursday, June 27.

The Lakers’ selection creates the first father-son duo in NBA history.

On Instagram, Bronny posted, “Beyond Blessed (prayer hands emoji)”

His father replied, “History (crown emoji)”

Bronny, a guard, played 25 games in college at Southern California after suffering cardiac arrest during a summer workout last July. He was seen as a fringe second-round pick and highly expected to join his future Hall of Fame father in Los Angeles.

Bronny, 19, had private workouts with only the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns before the draft.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement, “In the history of the NBA, there’s never been a father and a son that have shared an NBA basketball court and that feels like something that could be magical. We know, and have to respect of course, that LeBron has a decision (due by Saturday) on his opt-out… but if it worked out that he was on our team next season, NBA history could be made. And NBA history should be made in a Lakers uniform.”

The Lakers’ other superstar, Anthony Davis, endorsed the club selecting his teammate’s son.

“He’s very good defensively,” Davis said of Bronny to ESPN. “He can read the floor very well. I think he’s a really good playmaker. I saw him work out a couple times besides the (Klutch Sports) pro day and working with a big – his reads, reading the defense, making the right passes – that was really impressive to me. I think he’s going to be fine, man. Obviously it’s a lot of pressure on him with his dad being who he is.”

Bronny was informed of the Lakers decision with a phone call from general manager Rob Pelinka while his dad gave an emotional champagne toast to family and friends when they received the news at a restaurant in New York, ESPN reported.

“Family business,” the Lakers posted on X alongside old and current pictures of Bronny and LeBron.

Bronny posted a photo of himself in a Lakers jersey on Instagram and Lakers great Magic Johnson congratulated Bronny and called his selection with the 55th pick of the draft a “historic moment” on X.

LeBron worked out with Bronny earlier on Wednesday before they watched the first round of the draft, consisting of 30 total picks. The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Tennessee All-American Dalton Knecht with the 17th overall pick.

The Lakers are waiting for LeBron to decide his plans for next season. James’ deadline to exercise his player option with the Lakers is Saturday. He’s expected to opt out of the deal and enter free agency before signing a short-term deal for his 22nd season.

LeBron was aged 19 and the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year when his now wife Savannah gave birth to LeBron Raymone “Bronny” James Jr. in Akron, Ohio in 2004.

Bronny attracted enormous attention as a high school player at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles and in his senior year was joined by his younger brother Bryce, a 17-year-old who could also potentially play in the NBA one day.

There were questions about Bronny’s readiness for the NBA after his cardiac episode and ensuing unspectacular season at USC. He averaged 4.8 points per game in 2023-2024.

His medical matter, modest production and height – Bronny James measured under 6-foot-2 at the Draft Combine – all complicate his draft grade. But he shot very well in combine drills and posted a 40.5-inch vertical, indications there’s more than genetics to his skill set.

Represented by Klutch Sports and Rich Paul like his father, the agency made clear prior to the draft that Bronny James and LeBron James are not planning to be a package deal.

There was some speculation that another team with a higher pick might swoop in and take Bronny before the Lakers, either to entice LeBron to switch teams or to simply mess with the Lakers plans.

But doing so would risk raising the ire of Rich Paul, the powerful NBA agent who represents Bronny, LeBron, and many top tier players.

LeBron, the league’s all-time leading scorer and a four-time champion, turns 40 in December and is entering into the 22nd season of his legendary career.

The Lakers, who fell in the first round of the NBA playoffs in April, have their work cut out for them in the competitive Western Conference next season with first-time head coach JJ Redick at the helm.

Fans could get their first look at Bronny in action for the Lakers when the NBA’s Summer League kicks off in Las Vegas on July 12.

“Watching Bronny suit up for the Lakers during Summer League in Vegas will be must-see TV!,” Magic Johnson wrote on X. – Rappler.com