NBA
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables
12 days to go
Philippine elections 2022
Follow the 2022 Philippine Elections
US basketball

Nets star Kevin Durant claps back at Charles Barkley with savage Rockets diss

ClutchPoints
Nets star Kevin Durant claps back at Charles Barkley with savage Rockets diss

UPSET. Kevin Durant and the Nets surprisingly got swept by the Celtics.

Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

After saying that Kevin Durant is a ‘bus rider,’ Charles Barkley gets roasted by the Brooklyn Nets star without saying a word

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

The Brooklyn Nets are out of the NBA playoffs after getting swept by the Boston Celtics in four games. By no surprise, Kevin Durant and Co. were roasted all over social media because of their collapse, especially since they had the best title odds of any team prior to the 2021/22 campaign.

The NBA on TNT panel always fires controversial opinions on different matters, especially Charles Barkley. A few days back, he essentially said the Nets star is a “bus-rider” and wasn’t the best player on the Golden State Warriors during their dynasty. While Barkley recently explained what he meant by that and claimed he wasn’t trying to put down KD by any means, Durant didn’t forget.

Just take a look at this savagery from his Instagram stories:

That’s a picture of Barkley, Scottie Pippen, and Hakeem Olajuwon during their time together on the Houston Rockets. Basically, Durant is roasting Chuck without saying a word. He didn’t stop there, either:

Sure, KD hasn’t taken the Nets to the promised land, and having the likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson alongside him definitely helped the Dubs win multiple titles. But, Durant is still learning how to lead a team on his own to a title. It’s something he’s never done.

You live and you learn. However, Kevin Durant is clearly bothered by all the criticism. – Rappler.com

Recommended Stories

US basketball

ClutchPoints

NBA playoffs