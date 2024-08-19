Caitlin Clark breaks long-standing WNBA rookie record for assists

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Caitlin Clark sets the record for most assists in a season by a rookie in WNBA history as the Indiana Fever drub the Seattle Storm

Kelsey Mitchell poured in 27 points and Caitlin Clark broke a nearly 30-year-old rookie assist record as the host Indiana Fever topped the Seattle Storm, 92-75, on Sunday, August 18 (Monday, August 19, Manila time).

Clark finished with 23 points, and her 9 assists gave her 231 for the season, the most by a rookie since Ticha Penicheiro racked up 225 for the Sacramento Monarchs, one of the league’s original eight franchises.

Clark set the record early in the third quarter when she made a long pass up the floor to Mitchell for a layup and a 40-34 lead.

Lexie Hull was on fire from long range, making six three-pointers and scoring 22 points, both career highs, as Indiana (13-15) salvaged its final game against Seattle after three losses this season. The Fever also matched their win total from a year ago. Hull was 6-of-7 from long range.

Seattle (17-10) got 26 points from Jewell Loyd and 15 from Skylar Diggins-Smith. Nneka Ogwumike finished with 14 points on 5 of 15 shooting and contributed 9 rebounds. The Storm have lost two straight.

Seattle trailed 35-34 at the half and 59-58 at the end of three after a three-point attempt by Sami Whitcomb bounced off the rim as time expired.

Aliyah Boston’s jumper with 5:51 to go in the game gave the Fever their largest lead up to that point at 75-65, and Indiana created even more separation when Hull hit her final three-pointer with 4:09 to go, stretching the lead to 81-69.

Indiana missed its first six three-pointers of the day but finished 15-of-25 the rest of the way.

Seattle made five three-pointers in the first half and shot just 7-of-21 overall from long range.

The Fever took command of the game in the fourth, outscoring the Storm 33-17. They led by as many as 19. – Rappler.com