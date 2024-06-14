Caitlin Clark: ‘Not acceptable’ to use my name to push agendas

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ROOKIE SENSATION. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark drives to the basket against the Chicago Sky in the WNBA.

The spotlight seems to be always on Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark, and the WNBA’s No. 1 overall pick is not happy that it follows her off the court in non-basketball matters.

Due to her fame along with being a white basketball player, her name has been brought up in culture wars and online debates, including why she was left off the Team USA Olympic basketball roster.

“People should not be using my name to push those agendas. It’s disappointing. It’s not acceptable,” Clark said regarding racist and misogynistic comments.

“Treating every single woman in this league with the same amount of respect, I think it’s just a basic human thing that everybody should do.”

Clark isn’t active on social media and doesn’t see people bringing up her name, adding that it’s “something I can’t control.”

“I don’t put too much thought and time into thinking about things like that, and to be honest, I don’t see a lot of it,” Clark said. “Basketball is my job. Everything on the outside, I can’t control that, so I’m not going to spend time thinking about that.

“I’m just here to play basketball. I’m here to have fun. I’m trying to help our team win.” – Rappler.com