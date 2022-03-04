Charles Barkley spills epic Kobe Bryant secret to Draymond Green that will ‘get him in trouble’

MEDIA MAMBA. Kobe Bryant pursued a myriad of endeavors after his NBA career, including almost being an analyst for Inside the NBA.

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Not a day goes by that Kobe Bryant isn’t missed by Los Angeles Lakers fans everywhere. Another Kobe nugget to make fans miss him more surfaced thanks to Charles Barkley.

Barkley recently made an appearance on The Draymond Green Show, with Green who is now his colleague at Turner. According to the Hall of Famer turned Inside the NBA analyst, Kobe Bryant was supposed to join their team years before Green did with the Lakers icon signing the paperwork and everything.

“Kobe Bryant signed a contract to join the NBA on TNT crew after his retirement.” – Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/EOsBwQMP8f — 𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 ⁶𓅓 (@OVOLakeShow) March 2, 2022

“I’m not supposed to tell you this. We actually hired Kobe Bryant at Turner. But he didn’t wanna do all the other B.S. I’m probably going to get in trouble for saying this but it’s one of the little things we keep under. He actually signed with us.”

Kobe Bryant is one of the most intellectual athletes to ever play and can very eloquently express himself on command. Hearing him give his takes during nationally televised games would have been must-see commentary every time. Not to mention that it would slate him alongside former Lakers running mate Shaq. However, Kobe apparently wasn’t interested in fulfilling all the obligations that came with joining the show.

“When we started I told him I had to do a bunch or radio shows,” Barkley said on his conversation with the Lakers star. “I’d go on this show on Monday, same thing on Tuesday, same thing on Wednesday, same thing on Thursday. He was like, ‘yeah I don’t want to do all that stuff.’ I said, ‘you have to promote the show, Kobe.’ There’s probably only 10 people in the world who know that.”

Kobe Bryant was already in the process of doing great things before his tragic passing in January of 2020. Add this to the list of what-ifs we’ll forever miss from the Lakers legend. – Rappler.com