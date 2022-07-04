Bulls reportedly agree to 1-year deal with Goran Dragic

NEW SQUAD. Goran Dragic finds a new home after a short stint with the Nets.

Goran Dragic will provide veteran help for a Bulls team hoping to challenge for the Eastern Conference crown behind stalwarts Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan

The Chicago Bulls and point guard Goran Dragic agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million deal on Sunday, July 3, according to multiple reports.

The 36-year-old Dragic will provide veteran help for a team hoping to challenge for the Eastern Conference crown behind stalwarts Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

Dragic played in just 21 games last season while splitting time between the Toronto Raptors (five games) and Brooklyn Nets (16). He averaged 7.5 points and 4.1 assists. Dragic took a personal leave of absence while with Toronto.

Dragic averaged double-digit scoring the previous 10 seasons, twice scoring 20.3 points per game (2013-14 with the Phoenix Suns and 2016-17 with the Miami Heat).

Dragic was an All-Star for the Heat when he averaged 17.3 points, 4.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds during the 2017-18 season.

Overall, Dragic has averages of 13.7 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 888 games (530 starts) over 14 seasons with the Suns, Houston Rockets, Heat, Raptors, and Nets. – Rappler.com