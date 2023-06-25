Kerr on Chris Paul-Jordan Poole trade: Warriors ‘needed a shift’

‘Didn't mean we needed an overhaul, but we needed a shift of some sort,’ says Warriors coach Steve Kerr after the surprise Chris Paul-Jordan Poole trade

As the Washington Wizards and Golden State finalize a trade that would send Chris Paul to the Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole and picks, coach Steve Kerr admitted the 2022 NBA champions need a bit of a shakeup.

“[The] biggest point is that we sensed we needed a shift,” said Kerr, as reported by The Athletic.

“Didn’t mean we needed an overhaul, but we needed a shift of some sort. I think everybody in the organization sensed that. And it feels like we’ve made a pretty significant shift without giving up our identity and our sense of who we are as a team. I think, all in all, it’s a very positive shift.”

The Wizards acquired Paul in the trade that sent Bradley Beal to Phoenix. The Wizards, as expected, are flipping Paul, though the Los Angeles Clippers had been rumored to be the top bidder for the 38-year-old point guard who has been traded five times before the latest deal to Golden State.

The Warriors would also send a protected first-round pick in 2030 and a second-rounder in 2027, per the reports. The Wizards are also getting second-year player Ryan Rollins.

“We’re going to be a lot different,” said Kerr, weeks after their failed title defense, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

“The last thing I’m going to do is say anything about a team that just won a championship a year ago and then fought through a difficult season. Made a helluva run at the end of this year. I’ve loved this group that we’ve had the last couple years.”

Paul averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals across 59 starts for the Suns in 2022-2023.

The veteran guard has career averages of 17.9 points, 9.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.1 steals in 1,214 games with the New Orleans Hornets (2005-2011), Clippers (2011-2017), Houston Rockets (2017-2019), Oklahoma City Thunder (2019-2020), and Suns (2020-2023).

Paul led the NBA in assists just two seasons ago when he averaged 10.8 per contest in his second campaign with the Suns.

Poole, 24, averaged a career-high 20.4 points last season in 82 games (43 starts). He’s averaging 15.8 points per game in four seasons since being selected No. 28 overall in the 2019 draft. – Rappler.com