Point guard for Wemby coming as Chris Paul set to sign 1-year deal with Spurs

Chris Paul, who ranks third in NBA history in both assists and steals, is expected to join the Spurs after being waived by the Warriors

Free agent point guard Chris Paul, waived by the Golden State Warriors earlier Sunday, is going to the San Antonio Spurs on a one-year contract worth $11 million-plus, according to ESPN.

Sunday was the deadline for the Warriors to guarantee Paul’s $30 million contract for next year. The team and Paul reportedly agreed to push back the deadline from Friday to Sunday as the Warriors sought a trade partner, multiple outlets reported.

According to Bleacher Report, Golden State turned down an offer of guard Zach LaVine in return for Paul and Andrew Wiggins.

Paul, 39, is a 12-time All-Star who was traded last summer from the Phoenix Suns to Washington Wizards, then dealt again two weeks later to the Warriors.

Playing in 58 games for Golden State last season (18 starts), Paul averaged 9.2 points with 6.8 assists in a career-low 26.4 minutes per game.

Paul has averaged 17.5 points and 9.4 assists in 1,272 games (1,232 starts) over 19 seasons. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2006 and has finished in the top five of MVP voting five times, but his scoring average has dipped in each of the past four seasons.

Paul ranks third in NBA history in both steals (2,614) and assists (11,894).

The addition of Paul gives the Spurs – a team that missed the playoffs of the last five seasons – something to be excited about as he teams up with rising star Victor Wembanyama. – Rappler.com