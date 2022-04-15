Mavs star Luka Doncic to miss Game 1 against Jazz

KEY LOSS. Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (center) celebrates with teammates Dorian Finney-Smith (left) and and Dwight Powell in a recent game.

Luka Doncic, who will be sidelined due to a calf injury, ranks third in the league in scoring and fifth in assists

Dallas superstar Luka Doncic will miss Game 1 of the Mavericks’ first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, The Athletic reported Thursday, April 14.

The Mavericks announced Tuesday that an MRI confirmed the left calf strain for Doncic.

The Mavericks are the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. They host the fifth-seeded Jazz in Game 1 of their first-round series on Saturday afternoon.

Doncic, 23, sustained the injury in the third quarter of the Mavericks’ 130-120 win against the San Antonio Spurs in Sunday’s regular-season finale.

The two-time All-NBA performer and three-time All-Star averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.7 assists in 65 starts this season, finishing third in the league in scoring and fifth in assists.

Dallas was 8-9 without Doncic in the lineup this season, including a 120-116 loss at Utah on Christmas Day. – Rappler.com