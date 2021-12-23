Knicks’ Derrick Rose to miss significant time after surgery

VETERAN. Derrick Rose continues to put up decent numbers for the Knicks despite suffering multiple injuries in the past.

Derrick Rose is expected to be sidelined for two months as he went under the knife for his ankle injury

The New York Knicks said point guard Derrick Rose faces at least eight weeks out of action after undergoing ankle surgery on Wednesday, December 22 (Thursday, December 23, Manila time).

The 33-year-old, who rejoined the team in July on a three-year deal from the Detroit Pistons, had been suffering from right ankle soreness following last week’s 116-103 win over the Houston Rockets.

The Knicks are 12th in the National Basketball Association’s Eastern Conference with a 14-17 record.

Rose averaged 12 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds in 26 games this season. – Rappler.com