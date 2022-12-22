Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade headline 2023 Hall of Fame nominees

WELL-DESERVED. Former NBA MVP Dirk Nowitzki is bound for the Hall of Fame.

Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade lead a high-profile list of nominees that includes Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, and Pau Gasol

Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade lead a high-profile list of first-time nominees for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Other eligible candidates on the ballot for the first time include San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker and coach Gregg Popovich and two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol.

Nowitzki, the 2007 MVP, ranks sixth in NBA history with 31,560 career points and spearheaded Dallas to its only title in 2011.

Wade earned 13 All-Star citations and won three NBA titles (2006, 2012, 2013) with the Miami Heat.

Parker and Popovich won four rings together in San Antonio (2003, 2005, 2007, 2014), with “Pops” also leading the Spurs to their first championship in 1999.

Gasol won titles with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010 and bagged three Olympic medals (two silvers, one bronze) with Spain.

The Class of 2023 will be unveiled at the NCAA Final Four in Houston on April 1. The enshrinement ceremony will be on August 12 in Springfield, Massachusetts. – Rappler.com