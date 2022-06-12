Draymond Green gets called out by own mom over horrid NBA Finals play

The mother of Draymond Green admits she has grown tired of people asking what’s wrong with her son after the Warriors star came out with another lackluster performance

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

The Golden State Warriors were able to pull off the critical Game 4 victory on the Boston Celtics’ own home floor. But let’s be real – it was in spite of another stinker from Draymond Green.

It’s gotten to the point where the Warriors star’s own mother doesn’t know what’s going on. Draymond’s mom, Mary Baber, admitted that she’s grown tired of people asking what’s wrong with her son. She doesn’t know what’s wrong herself, folks.

“Please ppl stop asking me what’s wrong with Dray…,” said Draymond’s mom after the Warriors’ clutch win over the Celtics in Game 4. “I DONT KNOW! Maybe this is a CLONE! Lmbo WHERE IS THE Draymond that helped get us here!! Hmmmm I have never seen this either!”

Draymond Green’s mom, Mary Babers, wants fans to stop asking her what’s wrong with her son and says she’s ‘never seen this’ from him before. 👀 pic.twitter.com/jcc82IGLya — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 11, 2022

Draymond Green finished with just 2 points on a gruesome 1-for-7 shooting clip from the field. But the misses looked even worse with the eye-test as his attempts looked completely off or half-hearted, with his confidence in his own offense clearly waning.

Still, the Warriors talisman was able to make an impact on other parts of the game. Draymond finished with 9 rebounds and 8 assists while also tallying 4 steals on the contest. That didn’t stop Steve Kerr from reducing him to platoon splits in minutes with Jordan Poole in the fourth quarter, where he sat a handful of crucial possessions due to his lack of offense.

Draymond Green has never been known for his ability to score. Thankfully he has Stephen Curry more than picking up the slack on that end. But for the Warriors to be at their best for these final games of the NBA Finals, Draymond needs to play better. Even his own mama agrees. – Rappler.com