WATCH: Green grabs Gordon in heated Warriors-Nuggets Game 5 altercation

BIG WIN. Draymond Green and the Warriors advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

Warriors star Draymond Green didn’t take things sitting down after Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon flexed on him

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Things got chippy during the Golden State Warriors’ Game 5 matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Draymond Green and Aaron Gordon got tangled up as tempers flared midway through the contest.

The Warriors star was on the ground when Gordon decided to flex on him a little bit, also nonchalantly hitting him with the basketball. Draymond Green didn’t take things sitting down, literally.

Aaron Gordon scores and flexes on Draymond Green. Green grabs at his leg as he starts backpedaling.



Refs say only a technical foul on Gordon 🤔pic.twitter.com/RStF14Xt6K — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 28, 2022

Tempers were sure to flare in the heat of the moment. Hopefully the fiery displays stay basketball-related for the rest of the way.

It was an uphill battle to say the least for Denver as they tried their hand at completing a history-making comeback after going down 0-3 in the series against the Warriors.

With Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. on the sidelines, guys like Aaron Gordon and Will Barton have needed to take on much larger roles.

But with the Warriors operating at virtually full strength, it’ll be difficult to win four straight wins against them, with two games coming on their home floor.

Jordan Poole’s playoff breakout coupled with the remaining championship core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green give the Warriors a formidable lineup to topple for the rest of the playoffs. – Rappler.com