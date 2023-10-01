Warriors star Draymond Green out 4 to 6 weeks

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Draymond Green suffers an injury during a pickup game, making it unlikely that he’ll be around when the Warriors open their season against the Suns

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will likely miss the start of the regular season after sustaining a sprained left ankle, multiple outlets reported Saturday, September 30.

Green was injured earlier this week during a pickup game at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The timetable makes it a strong probability that Green won’t be available when the Warriors open the regular season on October 24 against the visiting Phoenix Suns.

Golden State opens the preseason on October 7 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Training camp begins Tuesday and Green is expected to discuss his injury with reporters a day prior.

Green signed a four-year, $100 million deal with the Warriors in the offseason.

Green 33, averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in 73 games last season. He shot a career-best 52.7% from the field.

Green has career averages of 8.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.0 blocks in 758 games (608 starts) with Golden State since being a second-round pick (35th overall) out of Michigan State in the 2012 draft. – Rappler.com