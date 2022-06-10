LIVE UPDATES: Warriors vs Celtics, Game 4 – NBA Finals 2022

The Celtics shoot for a commanding 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals at home when they host the Warriors in Game 4

MANILA, Philippines – Can the Boston Celtics seize their golden opportunity?

The Celtics shoot for a commanding 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals at home when they host the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 on Friday, June 10 (Saturday, June 11, Manila time).

Coming off a resounding 116-100 victory in Game 3, the Celtics look to push the Warriors to the brink and move on the cusp of their first NBA championship since 2008.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been stellar for the Celtics in the best-of-seven series, but the resurgence of Robert Williams III has proven to be the difference for Boston as it eyes a record 18th crown.

Williams III stifled the free-flowing Warriors offense in Game 3 by churning out 8 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 3 steals, all in 26 minutes of action.

It does not help the Warriors’ cause that star guard Steph Curry got hurt when Al Horford landed on his leg late in the fourth quarter of Game 3.

But Curry – a two-time NBA MVP – vowed to suit up in Game 4 as the Warriors go for the equalizer before the series shifts to their home court in San Francisco for Game 5.

If there is any consolation from the Warriors’ Game 3 loss, it is Klay Thompson finally getting his groove by posting 25 points after averaging just 13 points in the first two games.

Game time is 9 am.

– Rappler.com