LIVE UPDATES: Warriors vs Celtics, Game 3 – NBA Finals 2022

As the series shifts to Boston, the Celtics shoot for a bounce-back win, while the Warriors aim to ride on the momentum of their Game 2 blowout

MANILA, Philippines – With the best-of-seven series tied at one game apiece, the 2022 NBA Finals showdown between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics heats up as both teams clash for Game 3 on Wednesday, June 8 (Thursday, June 9, Manila time).

After a stunning Game 1 loss, where they squandered a double-digit advantage in the fourth quarter, the Warriors, led by Steph Curry, vented their ire on the Celtics in Game 2 with a 107-88 blowout.

Curry filled up the stat sheet for the Warriors in their 19-point win, tallying a game-high 29 points, to go along with 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals.

Steph Curry drained 5 3-pointers on his way to 29 points to lead the @warriors to the Game 2 victory and tie the series at 1-1! #DubNation@StephenCurry30: 29 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 5 3PM



Game 3: Wed. 9:00pm/et on ABC 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jLo9c0HVtQ — NBA (@NBA) June 6, 2022

Count on Curry, who is averaging 31.5 points in this year’s finals, to continue his stellar play and show the way for the Warriors anew as they shoot for a 2-1 lead.

Meanwhile, look for Curry’s ‘splash brother’ Klay Thompson to finally break out of his shooting slump as he is averaging just 13 points on 26.7% shooting from three-point land.

On the other side, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who are putting up 20.5 and 20 points, respectively, will have to increase their scoring numbers for the Celtics in order to keep in step with the red-hot Warriors and protect their home floor.

Al Horford, who emerged as the hero in Boston’s Game 1 victory, should also bounce back from his lackluster performance in Game 2 and help Brown and Tatum carry the Celtics’ scoring cudgels.

Game time is 9 am.

– Rappler.com