LIVE UPDATES: Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks, 2024 NBA finals, Game 5

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Keen to brush off a horrendous Game 4 beatdown loss, the Celtics aim to win their league-record 18th championship against the Mavericks in front of their Boston home fans

MANILA, Philippines – With their backs against the wall, the Dallas Mavericks continue to hope for a miracle in the 2024 NBA Finals as they try to stave off another title-winning attempt by the mighty Boston Celtics in Game 5 on Monday, June 17 (Tuesday, June 18, Manila time).

Season MVP runner-up Luka Doncic is again expected to weave his magic ways against all odds, while waiting for his veteran running mate Kyrie Irving to finally pick up steam after a lackluster first three games, which the underdog Mavericks all lost to incur a seemingly insurmountable 0-3 deficit.

Role players like big men Daniel Gafford and rookie Dereck Lively II, wings PJ Washington and Derrick Jones, Jr., and guards Josh Green and Tim Hardaway, Jr., need to provide extensive support to keep the Mavericks’ heads just above water.

The Celtics, meanwhile, are keen to brush off a horrendous 122-84 Game 4 beatdown loss and win their league-record 18th championship in front of their Boston home fans.

Top stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown – neck-and-neck favorites for Finals MVP should the Celtics finally end the series – are again tabbed to take charge with the finals all but over in their favor, as defensive aces Derrick White and champion Jrue Holiday round out Boston’s two-way efforts.

Big men Al Horford and the hobbling Kristaps Porzingis, meanwhile, are expected to be the Celtics’ x-factors anew in what they hope to be a definitive end to the Mavericks’ dying title hopes.

Will the Mavericks leap over massive roadblocks in Boston and bring the series back to Dallas for Game 6 or will the Celtics complete the so-called “gentleman’s sweep” to end a 16-year title drought?

Tip-off is at 8:30 am, Manila time. – Rappler.com