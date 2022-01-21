NBA fines Nets for coach’s live-ball interference, Kyrie for obscene language

The NBA fines the Brooklyn Nets for a coach’s interference in a play in Wednesday’s game where the Wizards lost by just a point

The NBA fined the Brooklyn Nets and assistant coach David Vanterpool on Thursday, January 20, in response to Vanterpool touching an opponent’s pass during a game the previous night.

The league docked Vanterpool $10,000 and the Nets $25,000.

On the play in question, the Washington Wizards’ Spencer Dinwiddie passed the ball toward Kyle Kuzma in the corner near the Brooklyn bench when Vanterpool reached his hand out while communicating with a player on the court. Vanterpool’s hand interfered with the ball, knocking it down to a Nets player for a steal.

The Wizards immediately motioned to the officials to make a call against Vanterpool, but play continued, and the Nets went on to win 119-118.

Kuzma said after the game that the missed call was “horse (expletive)” and claimed that Nets head coach Steve Nash was blocking the nearest ref’s view so he couldn’t see what had happened to the pass.

Vanterpool, 48, is in his first season on Brooklyn’s staff after six years as an assistant for the Portland Trail Blazers and two with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Nets coach deflected this pass from Spencer Dinwiddie to Kyle Kuzma. It resulted in a turnover.



Refs completely missed it and Wizards lost by 1…😬pic.twitter.com/jUz8ONvRMw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 20, 2022

The NBA also fined Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan.

The incident involving Irving occurred Monday with about four minutes left in the second quarter of Brooklyn’s 114-107 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Irving played for the Cavaliers from 2011-2017, winning an NBA title in 2016.

Last week, the league fined Irving’s teammate, forward Kevin Durant, $15,000 for using profane language during a media interview and failing to comply with a league security interview as part of the review process.

The 11-time All-Star also was disciplined by the NBA and fined $25,000 last month after directing obscene language toward a fan in Atlanta.

Irving recently started playing road games only after sitting out the first part of the season because he isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. New York City rules require anyone visiting indoor arenas to be vaccinated, including players.

In five games, Irving is averaging 22.0 points, 5.4 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game. – Rappler.com