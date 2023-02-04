Focus on Westbrook amid Lakers-Jazz trade talks

ON THE MOVE? Lakers guard Russell Westbrook moves the ball up court.

The Lakers are reportedly communicating with most NBA teams as they tinker with the roster toward a playoff push

The Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have held “exploratory conversations” about a potential trade of nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook, Bleacher Report said Friday, February 3.

Westbrook, 34, is averaging 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 7.6 assists over 28.8 minutes per game off the bench as the Lakers’ sixth man.

Bleacher Report said the Lakers are communicating with most NBA teams as they tinker with the roster toward a playoff push.

They are looking for a top shooter to complement stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and reportedly have their sights set on Bojan Bogdanovic of the Detroit Pistons.

The Lakers acquired forward Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards on January 23 for veteran guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks.

Los Angeles (25-28) sits in 12th place in the Western Conference, one game out of the play-in round. The Jazz (27-26) are in ninth place. – Rappler.com