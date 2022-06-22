Former NBA first-round pick Caleb Swanigan dies at 25

GONE TOO SOON. Caleb Swanigan made waves in the NCAA before heading to the NBA.

Caleb Swanigan saw action for the Portland Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings

Former NBA player Caleb Swanigan, a first-round draft pick who also starred for Purdue University, died on Monday, June 20. He was 25.

Purdue announced his death on Tuesday, with the Allen County Coroner’s office later confirming that the 6-foot-8 power forward died of natural causes at the Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Swanigan played for the Portland Trail Blazers, who picked him 26th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. Portland traded him to the Sacramento Kings two years later, before the Blazers recalled him in 2020.

“The world lost a gentle soul last night,” Purdue Men’s Basketball said on its social media account.

Swanigan saw action for three seasons, averaging 2.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in 75 NBA games.

A star at Purdue, Swanigan bagged the Big Ten Player of the Year and won as a unanimous choice for first team All-American and first team All-Big Ten as a sophomore after averaging 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in the 2016-2017 NCAA season.

We are heartbroken by the passing of former Trail Blazers player Caleb Swanigan. Our thoughts and prayers are with Caleb’s family, friends and all who loved him.



Rest In Peace, Biggie. pic.twitter.com/QxiGMZi5cg — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 21, 2022

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Caleb Swanigan. He will be remembered as a great teammate and friend. Our hearts are with his family during this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/JHdzX00JrV — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 21, 2022

💔 Devastated.



Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night.



Love you Biggie. pic.twitter.com/spU2hQtJdi — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 21, 2022

