Former NBA player Brandon Hunter dies at 42

GONE TOO SOON. Brandon Hunter played for the Magic and Celtics.

The 6-foot-7 Brandon Hunter collapsed while doing hot yoga, but no cause of death was announced

Brandon Hunter, who played briefly for the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic, died on Tuesday, September 12, at age 42.

His mother-in-law, Carolyn Cliett, said he collapsed while doing hot yoga in Orlando, but no cause of death was announced.

“It was hot yoga, and he did it regularly,” she told NBC News. “He was in good shape as far as we know. We’re just shocked.”

Hunter, a 6-foot-7 forward, was a four-year starter at Ohio University from 1999-2000 to 2002-2003. He averaged 16.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 119 games for the Bobcats. Hunter put up 21.5 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game as a senior.

The Celtics selected him in the second round of the 2003 draft (56th overall). Hunter played in 36 games (12 starts) for Boston in 2003-2004, producing 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

He played 31 games, all off the bench, the following season for the Magic, averaging 3.1 points and 2.2 rebounds.

Former Ohio basketball coach Tim O’Shea posted on Facebook of Hunter: “He was the best player I ever had the good fortune of coaching – he excelled at Ohio University, and then went on to play in the NBA for Boston and Orlando, then successfully in Europe, before transitioning to a successful career as a sports agent.

“We stayed in touch over the years, and I was incredibly proud of the husband, father, and citizen he became.. please keep his family in your prayers.”

The Magic also mourned Hunter’s sudden passing

“We are terribly saddened to learn of the loss of our former teammate, Brandon Hunter. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Hunter family,” the Magic said in a statement. – Rappler.com