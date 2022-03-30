Vogel gets brutally frank on LeBron, ‘latest adversity’ in Lakers’ difficult season

IN DANGER. LeBron James and the Lakers may even miss this season's playoffs.

‘This is just the latest dose of adversity that this year’s team has faced,’ says Lakers coach Frank Vogel

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

It’s crazy to think that the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season as one of the heavy favorites to win the title but are now on the brink of not even making it to the play-in tournament.

After getting blown out by the Dallas Mavericks, 128-110 on Tuesday night, the Lakers dropped to 31-44 and are tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference with seven games remaining for both teams.

LeBron James dealing with an ankle issue only compounds the seemingly endless woes of the Lakers. He was a late scratch in their game against the Mavericks, and prior to the game, Lakers coach Frank Vogel could only stay optimistic and be brutally honest about their hurdles, per the report of ESPN.

“With those guys out (LeBron and Anthony Davis), we’re at a talent deficit, so the focus and execution has to make up for it. This is just the latest dose of adversity that this year’s team has faced. When you lose ‘Bron, OK, you have to adjust yet again throughout a season of setbacks.”

The Lakers have a critical schedule ahead, finishing their three-game road trip on Thursday against the Utah Jazz. They will then face the New Orleans Pelicans, who are No. 9 in the Western Conference, in back-to-back outings.

The Lakers faithful could only hope that LeBron doesn’t miss any more games, as the squad should be in a photo finish to keep its flatlining hopes alive and salvage what has been a topsy-turvy season. – Rappler.com