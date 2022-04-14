Hawks clip Hornets, advance to play-in matchup with Cavaliers

HIGHER PERCH. The Atlanta Hawks move on to the next NBA play-in stage after downing the Charlotte Hornets

Trae Young leads a balanced attacking effort in the Atlanta Hawks' emphatic NBA play-in ouster of the Charlotte Hornets in the Eastern Conference

Trae Young scored 14 of his 24 points in the third quarter as the Atlanta Hawks pulled away to rout the visiting Charlotte Hornets, 132-103, in the NBA Eastern Conference play-in on Wednesday, April 13 (Thursday, April 14, Manila time).

Atlanta goes to Cleveland for the next phase of the play-in tournament. The winner between the Hawks and the Cavaliers will claim a playoff spot as the East’s No. 8 seed, moving on to face the top-seeded Miami Heat in the opening round of the postseason.

DeAndre Hunter put up 16 of his 22 points in the third period for the ninth-seeded Hawks. Danilo Gallinari posted 18 points, Clint Capela put up 15 points and 17 rebounds, and Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic both had 13.

The 10th-seeded Hornets bowed out with a road game in the same round for the second year in a row. Charlotte has not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season.

LaMelo Ball paced Charlotte with 26 points, while Terry Rozier had 21. P.J. Washington finished with 17 points and Miles Bridges added 12 points. Bridges was ejected with 6:39 to play after arguing a goaltending call.

The Hawks made 16 of their 32 attempts from three-point range, though Young was just 1-for-7. That was part of the team’s 52.1% shooting overall from the field.

Charlotte shot 37.8% from the floor, including 13-of-41 (31.7%) from long distance.

Atlanta built a 102-76 lead through three quarters after posting a 42-24 advantage in the third quarter.

In a span of less than four minutes, the Hawks went from up 70-62 to 88-67, with Hunter racking up 12 points during that spurt.

The Hornets cut a 51-38 deficit to 58-52 and had a chance to pull closer in the waning seconds of the first half. Instead, Young drained a jumper in transition for a 60-52 edge at the break.

Ball and Young were both 3-for-13 from the field in the first half.

The Hawks led 32-23 after the first quarter despite Young posting only four points on 1-for-9 shooting from the field. – Rappler.com