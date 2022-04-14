Hawks clip Hornets, advance to play-in matchup with Cavaliers

Trae Young scored 14 of his 24 points in the third quarter as the Atlanta Hawks pulled away to rout the visiting Charlotte Hornets, 132-103, in the NBA Eastern Conference play-in on Wednesday, April 13 (Thursday, April 14, Manila time).
Atlanta goes to Cleveland for the next phase of the play-in tournament. The winner between the Hawks and the Cavaliers will claim a playoff spot as the East’s No. 8 seed, moving on to face the top-seeded Miami Heat in the opening round of the postseason.
DeAndre Hunter put up 16 of his 22 points in the third period for the ninth-seeded Hawks. Danilo Gallinari posted 18 points, Clint Capela put up 15 points and 17 rebounds, and Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic both had 13.
The 10th-seeded Hornets bowed out with a road game in the same round for the second year in a row. Charlotte has not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season.
LaMelo Ball paced Charlotte with 26 points, while Terry Rozier had 21. P.J. Washington finished with 17 points and Miles Bridges added 12 points. Bridges was ejected with 6:39 to play after arguing a goaltending call.
The Hawks made 16 of their 32 attempts from three-point range, though Young was just 1-for-7. That was part of the team’s 52.1% shooting overall from the field.
Charlotte shot 37.8% from the floor, including 13-of-41 (31.7%) from long distance.
Atlanta built a 102-76 lead through three quarters after posting a 42-24 advantage in the third quarter.
In a span of less than four minutes, the Hawks went from up 70-62 to 88-67, with Hunter racking up 12 points during that spurt.
The Hornets cut a 51-38 deficit to 58-52 and had a chance to pull closer in the waning seconds of the first half. Instead, Young drained a jumper in transition for a 60-52 edge at the break.
Ball and Young were both 3-for-13 from the field in the first half.
The Hawks led 32-23 after the first quarter despite Young posting only four points on 1-for-9 shooting from the field. – Rappler.com