Hawks outlast Luka Doncic, slumping Mavericks

Trae Young posts his 20th double-double of the season while Dejounte Murray heats up in the final quarter as the Hawks topple Luka Doncic and the Mavericks

Dejounte Murray fired 30 points, 11 of them in the fourth quarter, while Trae Young posted another double-double to lead the visiting Atlanta Hawks to a 130-122 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, January 18 (Thursday, January 19, Manila time).

Murray made a three-pointer with 1:50 to give the Hawks a four-point lead, 124-120. Young closed the game with a basket and four free throws in the final minute to preserve the win and allow Atlanta to end a four-game losing streak in Dallas.

Young had 18 points and 12 assists, his 20th double-double of the season. Murray was 12-for-18 from the field and added 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Atlanta extended its winning streak to four games, while Dallas lost its third straight and fell for the fifth time in six games.

John Collins scored 19 points, and Clint Capela had 16 points and 6 rebounds for the Hawks.

Dallas was led by Luka Doncic, who amassed 30 points and 8 assists but shot only 2-for-8 on three-point attempts.

Christian Wood added 22 points and 9 rebounds, and Spencer Dinwiddie had 20 points and 7 assists, and Reggie Bullock contributed 18 points for the Mavs.

Atlanta shot 59.3% in the first quarter and turned 7 Dallas turnovers into 11 points to take a 40-37 lead. The Mavs stayed close by shooting 63.2% and getting to 19 points from Doncic.

The Hawks led 65-63 at halftime with both teams at slightly over 56% shooting.

Dallas took the lead on a three-pointer by Doncic with 8:36 left in the third quarter, ending Atlanta’s streak of not trailing in a game at 123 minutes and 58 seconds.

The Mavericks extended the advantage to 83-73, but the Hawks came back and took the lead at the end of the quarter on an alley-oop pass from Young to Capela, who slammed it home with 1.1 seconds left to put Atlanta ahead 98-97.

Dallas played without Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle sprain) but got Dorian Finney-Smith back after he missed a month due to a right adductor strain. Finney-Smith had 9 points and 9 rebounds. – Rappler.com