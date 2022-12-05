Celtics put away Nets in 1st meeting since playoff sweep

REPEAT. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown lead the way as the Celtics reassert their mastery over the Nets.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both finish with double-doubles as the Celtics snap the Nets' four-game winning streak

Jaylen Brown totaled 34 points and 10 rebounds as the Boston Celtics struggled at times in the second half before pulling away in the final minutes for a 103-92 road victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, December 4 (Monday, December 5, Manila time).

Brown dominated during the first meeting between the teams since Boston completed a four-game sweep of the Nets in the first round of last season’s playoffs. Brown scored 17 straight points before going on to finish with 20 in the opening quarter after Boston started slowly, then 8 eight more in the fourth.

Jayson Tatum bounced back from being held to a season-low 14 points in Friday’s overtime loss to Miami and added 29 points to go along with 11 rebounds. He scored 12 points in the final quarter after the Celtics were held to 13 in the third and had four of Boston’s 11 steals.

Malcolm Brogdon added 13 points, 8 boards, and 8 assists, while Grant Williams chipped in 10 points as the Celtics shot 43.2%.

Kevin Durant scored 31 points but also committed 4 of his 8 turnovers in the fourth quarter as the Nets saw a four-game winning streak and a six-game home winning streak stopped. Kyrie Irving added 18 points but shot 7-of-21 as the Nets shot 40.5% and missed 17 of 26 three-point tries.

Brown scored 17 straight Boston points in a span of 5:10 as the Celtics hit 8 three-pointers in the first quarter and took a 35-27 lead. After Joe Harris hit a 3-pointer for a 48-all deadlock with 4:09 remaining in the second, Tatum scored the final 9 points of a 14-2 run to push Boston’s lead to 62-50 by the break.

The Celtics survived missing 12 of 16 shots and committing 8 total turnovers in the third and held a 75-69 lead heading into the fourth. Brooklyn was within 78-76 when Tatum was called for goaltending on Harris’ shot attempt with 7:22 remaining, but Al Horford hit a three and Brown had consecutive baskets for an 85-76 lead a little over a minute later.

Two free throws by Tatum upped the lead to 90-79 with 5:07 left. After the Nets were within 90-85 on Durant’s three-point play, Boston finished it off with 4 free throws by Brown and 7 straight points by Tatum, whose three-pointer opened a 101-85 lead with 1:43 remaining. – Rappler.com