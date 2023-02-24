Jayson Tatum lifts Celtics over Pacers in OT

Celtics star Jayson Tatum takes over at crunch time against the Pacers, just days after setting the record for most points scored in the NBA All-Star Game

Jayson Tatum scored the final 4 points in overtime to help the Boston Celtics escape the Indiana Pacers,142-138, in Indianapolis on Thursday night, February 23 (Friday, February 24, Manila time).

Tatum had 31 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists in the victory. He broke a 138-138 tie by making two free throws with 56.2 seconds remaining and then scored the game’s final basket after collecting an offensive rebound with 10.4 seconds to play.

Jaylen Brown added 30 points and 11 rebounds for the Celtics, who improved their record to 4-5 in overtime games.

It was Tatum’s first game since setting the record for most points scored in the NBA All-Star Game as he erupted for 55 points to surpass Anthony Davis’ previous record of 52.

Malcolm Brogdon came off the bench to score 24 points in his first game in Indiana since the Pacers traded him to the Celtics in the offseason. Brogdon made 9 of his 12 field goal attempts, including 5-of-6 three-pointers.

Myles Turner connected a career-high eight three-pointers and tied a career-high 40 points for the Pacers, who made 22 triples in the game. Turner made 8-of-10 shots from behind the arc.

Indiana point guard Tyrese Haliburton finished with 22 points and 14 assists, but missed a long three-point attempt at the end of regulation with the teams tied 125-125.

The Celtics led 34-31 after one quarter and 68-58 at halftime. Boston outrebounded Indiana, 28-13, in the first half and led by 16 following an Al Horford tip-in that made it 62-46 with 3:18 remaining in the second quarter.

The Pacers erased their 10-point halftime deficit by opening the third quarter on a 13-2 spurt, capped by a Haliburton jumper that put Indiana in front, 71-70, with 9:27 left in the quarter. Although Indiana made eight three-pointers in the third, the Pacers trailed 100-97 entering the fourth.

Thursday’s matchup was the second of three meetings between Boston and Indiana this season. The Pacers won the first game 117-112 in Boston on December 21. The third game will be in Boston on March 24. – Rappler.com