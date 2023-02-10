After trading stars, Nets lean on returning Dinwiddie to beat Bulls

The Nets pull through their first game minus Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as Spencer Dinwiddie stars in his return to Brooklyn

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and made his return to Brooklyn a successful one as the Nets pulled away down the stretch for a 116-105 victory over the visiting Chicago Bulls Thursday night, February 9 (Friday, February 10, Manila time) in New York.

After being acquired along with Dorian Finney-Smith from Dallas for Kyrie Irving on Monday, Dinwiddie enjoyed a warm reception all night from fans, including chants of “Welcome Back Spencer” when he took free throws.

Dinwiddie made 8-of-17 shots and sank 7 free throws. He also handed out 6 assists and tied a career high with 4 steals while playing 39 minutes.

The Nets won for the sixth time in 15 games after also trading Kevin Durant and TJ Warren to Phoenix for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder as part of a four-team trade. The deal was officially announced an hour before the opening tip.

Cam Thomas added 13 of his 20 points in the fourth after three straight 40-point games, and Joe Harris scored all of his 18 in the second quarter by hitting six threes. Yuta Watanabe contributed 14 as the Nets shot 42.9% and made 17 triples.

Zach LaVine scored 14 of his 38 points in the third to help Chicago take a five-point lead into the fourth. Nikola Vucevic added 15 points and 17 rebounds and DeMar DeRozan finished with 14 points for the Bulls, who shot 46.25 but missed 21-of-26 three-point tries.

LaVine scored 8 points in a 10-2 run to close the opening quarter as the Bulls took a 26-19 lead. The score reached 32-19 in the opening minute of the second quarter, but the Nets responded and held a 53-50 lead by halftime.

After facing their second 11-point deficit, the Bulls outscored the Nets, 28-12, over the final 8:23 of the third quarter. They carried an 84-79 lead into the fourth after LaVine hit a 19-footer with 5.1 seconds left.

Dinwiddie hit three free throws to snap an 88-88 tie with 8:34 left, and Brooklyn opened a 104-92 lead when Watanabe hit an uncontested corner 3 with 4:23 remaining.

Dinwiddie clinched the win when he made a three-pointer from the right side over Coby White for a 109-97 lead with 96 seconds left. – Rappler.com