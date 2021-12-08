Nets rally from 17 down to hand Mavericks 5th straight home loss

Kevin Durant fuels a furious comeback and James Harden finishes a rebound shy of a triple-double as the Nets prolong the Mavs’ misery

Kevin Durant scored 11 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Brooklyn Nets erased a 17-point deficit and earned a 102-99 victory over the slumping Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, December 7 (Wednesday, December 8, Manila time).

James Harden added 23 points, 12 assists, and 9 rebounds. He shot 7-of-13 and hit two free throws that gave Brooklyn its first lead, 91-90, with 6:41 remaining.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 15 points, James Johnson contributed 12 and Patty Mills chipped in 10 as Brooklyn shot 50.6% and won for the 15th time in 19 games.

Luka Doncic led all scorers with 28 points and added 9 assists after sitting out Saturday with a sprained left ankle, but Dallas dropped its fifth straight home game and lost for the eighth time in 10 games.

🔥 23 PTS, 9 REB, 12 AST 🔥@JHarden13 fills up the stats sheet in the @BrooklynNets comeback win! pic.twitter.com/LDPldf2gu6 — NBA (@NBA) December 8, 2021

Kristaps Porzingis added 17 points and 12 rebounds as Dallas shot 40% and missed 37-of-46 three-point tries.

Durant made 5-of-6 shots during the fourth quarter when Brooklyn outscored Dallas 27-13. His biggest shot was a 14-foot fadeaway from the left wing over Dorian Finney-Smith that gave the Nets a 102-99 lead with 61 seconds remaining.

After Brooklyn got a foul call on Harden overturned with 46.5 seconds left, Dallas won a jump ball, but Tim Hardaway Jr. missed a floater in the lane with 41.6 ticks left.

The Mavericks gained another chance for the tie when Nic Claxton missed two free throws with 20.7 seconds left, but Doncic missed a three-pointer with 15.7 seconds left and Hardaway missed a wide-open triple after doing a pump fake on Durant with 0.7 second remaining.

The Mavericks built a 62-50 lead by halftime as Doncic banked in a three-pointer with two seconds remaining.

Dallas upped its lead to 71-54 on a triple by Porzingis with 7 1/2 minutes left, and the Nets chipped away and were down 86-75 entering the fourth.

The Nets continued to chip away and opened the fourth on a 10-2 run. They got within 88-85 on a there-pointer by Mills with 9:33 left.

Doncic missed five straight shots until his triple gave Dallas a 94-93 lead with 5:36 remaining. The Mavericks held a 97-95 lead on Doncic’s floater with 3:51 remaining, but a three-pointer by Mills put Brooklyn up 98-97 with 2:48 left, and Harden followed with a layup to make it 100-97 with 1:23 left. – Rappler.com