Kevin Durant drops 43 as red-hot Nets storm past Pistons

Kevin Durant poured in 43 points, including 26 in the third quarter, as the visiting Brooklyn Nets extended their winning streak to six games by defeating the Detroit Pistons, 124-121, on Sunday, December 18 (Monday, December 19, Manila time).

Kyrie Irving supplied 38 points for Brooklyn, which didn’t lead until the closing seconds of the third quarter.

Bojan Bogdanovic topped Detroit with 26 points. Jaden Ivey had 19 points, while Marvin Bagley III and Alec Burks added 12 apiece.

The Pistons’ bench outscored the Nets’ reserves 29-14 in the first half as Detroit rolled to a 71-54 halftime lead.

Detroit shot 58.7% from the field in the first half despite making only 4 of its 14 three-point attempts.

The Pistons grabbed their first double-digit lead just over four minutes into the contest on a Bogdanovic three-pointer. They carried a 35-21 lead into the second quarter.

The Nets cut the deficit to 7 at 51-44 midway through the second quarter on a Royce O’Neale three-pointer. Detroit then outscored Brooklyn 20-10 for the remainder of the half.

The Pistons’ lead was back to single digits when Durant dunked four minutes into the second half, making it 78-69.

Durant was just getting warmed up. The Nets finished the quarter on a 21-7 run to take a 98-96 lead. It was all Durant, as he scored all but 3 of those points. He set up those other points, an Edmond Sumner three-pointer, by making a block at the other end. Durant fired in 3 three-pointers in the last 50 seconds of the quarter to give Brooklyn its first lead.

An Irving layup and O’Neale three-pointer gave the Nets a 109-104 lead with 7:41 left. Durant’s pull-up jumper with 4:15 left extended the lead to 118-111.

Bogdanovic made 2 free throws with 2:54 left to cut Brooklyn’s advantage to 4. A steal by Killian Hayes and a three-pointer by Bogdanovic with 40 seconds left cut it to a point.

Irving made 2 of 3 free throws with 29 seconds remaining. Burks answered with a layup.

Durant then hit 2 free throws and Bogdanovic missed a three-pointer on Detroit’s final possession. – Rappler.com