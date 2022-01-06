Kyrie Irving returns to rally Nets past Pacers

The Nets storm back from 19 points down against the the Pacers in Kyrie Irving’s return as a part-time player

Kyrie Irving scored 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Brooklyn Nets made his season debut a successful one by overcoming a 19-point deficit for a 129-121 victory over the host Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, January 5 (Thursday, January 6, Manila time).

Irving returned as a part-time player due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19 and the vaccine mandate in New York City, which prevents him from playing in home games. He was dominant in the fourth quarter as the Nets snapped a season-high three-game losing streak.

The Nets never trailed again after Patty Mills hit a three-pointer for a 107-106 lead with 7:23 left. Irving hit consecutive jumpers to push the lead to 111-106 a little over a minute later and then hit consecutive jumpers and a free throw to extend the lead to 123-113 with 2:17 remaining.

With his father Drederick sitting courtside, Irving shot 9-of-17 from the field in 31:59 of play. It was his first action since Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in Milwaukee when he injured his ankle.

Kevin Durant led the Nets with 39 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists as Brooklyn shot 56.3% and made 13-of-19 shots in the fourth.

James Harden added 18 while LaMarcus Aldridge chipped in 13 and DeAndre’ Bembry and Nic Claxton contributed 12 apiece as the Nets outscored Indiana, 35-20, in the fourth quarter.

Kyrie Irving shares a moment with his dad after dropping 22 points in his first game of the season. pic.twitter.com/xCVZd9ygqx — NBA (@NBA) January 6, 2022

The Pacers dropped their sixth straight and blew a double-digit lead to the Nets for the second time this season despite getting big games from Domantas Sabonis and Lance Stephenson.

Sabonis posted a triple-double of 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. Stephenson scored 30 points – three shy of his career high – with 20 of his points coming in the opening quarter.

Keifer Sykes added 18 and Myles Turner contributed 14 as the Pacers missed 13-of-18 shots in the fourth and took their ninth loss in 11 games.

Stephenson scored Indiana’s last 20 points and ended his impressive opening quarter with a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Pacers a 37-32 lead. Sabonis scored 11 points as the Pacers pulled away midway through the second quarter and held a 73-60 lead by halftime.

Indiana opened an 81-62 lead less than two minutes into the third and held a 98-81 edge on Duane Washington Jr.’s three-pointer with 3:04 left. Brooklyn scored the last eight points of the third and were within 101-94 on Irving’s 21-footer at the buzzer. – Rappler.com