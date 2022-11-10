Kevin Durant triple-double leads Nets to blowout over Knicks

Kevin Durant totaled 29 points along with season-highs of 12 assists and 12 rebounds as the host Brooklyn Nets never trailed and cruised to a 112-85 rout of the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, November 9 (Thursday, November 10, Manila time).
The Nets led by as many as 35 as Brooklyn improved to 3-2 under Jacque Vaughn, who had the interim tag removed from his title on Wednesday afternoon, and helped the Nets beat the Knicks for the eighth straight time.
Durant shot 10-for-19 from the floor in recording his 17th career triple-double and fifth since becoming a Net.
Seth Curry added a season-best 23 points as the Nets shot 48.3%, hit 14 three-pointers, and also beat the Knicks for the 13th time in the past 16 meetings.
Edmond Sumner contributed a season-best 18 points while starting for the suspended Kyrie Irving. Nic Claxton chipped in 12 points as the Nets grabbed a season-best 55 rebounds.
Julius Randle totaled 24 points with 11 rebounds and hit 4 three-pointers after knocking down 8 on Monday against Minnesota. But the Knicks still lost for the fifth time in seven games.
RJ Barrett added 16 points and Jalen Brunson finished with 14, but the Knicks shot a season-low 32.2%, missing 31-of-43 three-point tries after hitting a season-high 19 Monday.
Durant scored 11 points as the Nets shot 60% and held a 38-22 lead after a dominant opening quarter. Curry scored 12 straight points early in the second to give Brooklyn its first 20-point lead and the Nets outscored the Knicks 19-7 over the final seven-plus minutes for a 69-44 lead by halftime.
Brunson’s three free throws brought the Knicks within 86-71 at the 3:03 mark of the third quarter, but Brooklyn held a 92-71 lead into the fourth.
The Nets put the game out of reach with Durant getting a break as Ben Simmons hit a layup with 9:38 remaining.
Durant reached his triple-double with a rebound of a missed three-pointer by Immanuel Quickley, then consecutive three-pointers by Curry upped the lead to 103-73 with 6:08 remaining.
– Rappler.com
