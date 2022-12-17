Kyrie Irving hits game-winner at buzzer as Nets nip Raptors

HERO. The Nets extend their hot streak thanks to a Kyrie Irving game-winner.

Kyrie Irving lifts the Nets to their fifth straight win and ninth overall in the last 10 games

Kyrie Irving hit a tiebreaking three-pointer at the buzzer and the visiting Brooklyn Nets defeated the Toronto Raptors, 119-116, on Friday, December 16 (Saturday, December 17, Manila time).

Irving finished with 32 points and Kevin Durant added 28 for the Nets, who have won five straight and nine of 10.

Kyrie went OFF in Toronto:



32 PTS

3 REB

5 AST

3 3PM

Game-Winner pic.twitter.com/wti3pdLLPG — NBA (@NBA) December 17, 2022

Yuta Watanabe had 17 points for the Nets, who swept the four-game season series with the Raptors. Nic Claxton had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Ben Simmons and TJ Warren each scored 10 points.

Fred VanVleet scored 39 points for the Raptors, who have lost four straight and five of six. Scottie Barnes scored 26 points, Pascal Siakam had 17 points, and Malachi Flynn had 13 points.

The Nets, who trailed by 18 in the second quarter, took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Irving’s jumper made the lead 8 with 6:12 to play. Siakam made a layup to trim the deficit to 3 with 4:27 left and VanVleet tied it with a three-pointer with 3:06 to play. The Nets went back ahead by 3 with 1:52 to go on Irving’s 11-footer. Barnes made 2 free throws, cutting the lead to 1. With 36. 1 seconds left, Barnes gave Toronto a one-point lead on a hook shot. Watanabe made a three-pointer to give Brooklyn the lead with 15 seconds left. Seven seconds later, Barnes made 2 free throws to tie it at 116.

Toronto led 29-19 after one quarter.

Chris Boucher’s steal set up a three-pointer for Siakam and Toronto led by 18 with 1:17 left in the second quarter. The Nets scored the final eight points of the first half, cutting the lead to 62-52.

The Nets scored the first 6 points of the third quarter. Claxton made 2 free throws to trim the lead to 1 with 7:37 left in the third. Durant’s jumper gave Brooklyn a one-point lead with 3:25 remaining. Claxton’s steal led to Watanabe’s layup and a three-point Brooklyn lead. The Nets led 88-84 after three quarters.

Gary Trent Jr. (quadriceps) was a late scratch for Toronto and OG Anunoby (hip) missed his third straight game.

Brooklyn’s Patty Mills (non-COVID illness) did not play. – Rappler.com