DeMar DeRozan powers Bulls past Nets

BIG GUNS. Bulls guard Zach LaVine celebrates with teammate DeMar DeRozan after a three-point basket against the Nets during the second half.

The Nets absorb their second loss to the Bulls this season even with Kevin Durant and James Harden posting double-doubles

DeMar DeRozan put together another impressive fourth quarter by scoring 13 of his 29 points in the final period as the Chicago Bulls earned a 111-107 victory over the host Brooklyn Nets Saturday night, December 4 (Sunday, December 5, Manila time).

Zach LaVine led all scorers with 31 points but DeRozan willed the Bulls to their latest win. He made 6-of-11 shots in the fourth quarter and raised his league-leading total to 178 points in the fourth quarter.

The Bulls faced an 82-79 deficit into the fourth but never trailed again after rookie Ayo Dosunmu’s jumper gave them an 87-86 lead with 8:39 remaining.

DeRozan pushed the lead to 92-86 with a fadeaway at the seven-minute mark and converted a three-point play for a 101-96 edge with 4:27 to go.

DeRozan scored his final points when he hit a 16-footer for a 103-100 lead with 2:54 remaining and then assisted on Lonzo Ball’s open three-pointer with 17.5 seconds remaining for a 110-105 edge.

Dosunmu and Nikola Vucevic added 11 points for the Bulls, who shot 47.7% and made 10 three-pointers.

Kevin Durant collected 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, who took their second loss to the Bulls this season. LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points while James Harden totaled 14 points, 14 assists, and 7 rebounds as the Nets shot 41.4% and took 25 more shots than Chicago (111-86).

The Nets scored the game’s first nine points and held a 34-28 lead after the opening quarter. Chicago forged a 42-42 tie on a triple by Vucevic with 6:51 left in the second and took its first lead at 47-46 on a layup by LaVine with 3:57 left.

Chicago’s lead was short-lived as Durant sank three jumpers in the final 3:09 to give Brooklyn a 56-52 advantage by halftime.

A layup by Patty Mills staked Brooklyn to a 71-60 lead with 6:34 remaining in the third. Chicago was within 80-79 on LaVine’s triple with five seconds left but Paul Millsap’s layup at the buzzer gave Brooklyn an 82-79 lead entering the fourth. – Rappler.com