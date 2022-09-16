Alyssa Thomas’ triple-double keeps Sun alive in WNBA finals

The Sun avert a finals sweep against the Aces as Alyssa Thomas drops 16 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists

Alyssa Thomas racked up the first triple-double in WNBA finals history and the Connecticut Sun extended their season by turning back the Las Vegas Aces, 105-76, in Game 3 on Thursday night, September 15, in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Thomas recorded 16 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists for the Sun, who still trail the best-of-five series 2-1. She secured the triple-double with 9:10 remaining.

Game 4 is set for Sunday, also in Connecticut. If a Game 5 is necessary, it would be played Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

The Sun used a torrid stretch early in the game and repelled several rallies from the Aces to take advantage of their home-court setting. Jonquel Jones notched a team-high 20 points.

DeWanna Bonner tallied 18 points, Natisha Hiedeman had 14 points, reserve DiJonai Carrington provided 12 points, and Courtney Williams added 11 points for Connecticut, which shot 8-for-15 on three-point attempts.

The Aces were within 75-69 with a minute to play in the third quarter. The next 8 points were posted by the Sun, who stretched their lead to more than 20 points after a similar margin was reduced quickly earlier in the game.

Jackie Young’s 22 points – aided by 5 three-pointers – and A’ja Wilson’s 19 points paced Las Vegas. Kelsey Plum added 17 points and Chelsea Gray put up 11 points to go with 7 assists.

Connecticut, which was held to 64 and 71 points in the first two games of the series, reached the 71-point mark on Thursday with more than three minutes to play in the third quarter.

All five starters for the Sun held double-figure point totals before the end of three quarters. Connecticut flexed in the paint with a 38-24 rebounding edge on the night.

The Sun rose quickly after Las Vegas held an early 15-9 lead, answering with a 15-2 run to go on top by 7 points.

The margin grew to 34-19 by the end of the first quarter, and the Sun didn’t stop there. Connecticut scored the first 7 points of the second quarter, eventually holding a 48-25 edge.

The Aces got it together for an 8-0 spurt in the last 85 seconds of the first half. The surge was capped by Plum's three-point runner just a few steps after crossing midcourt, closing the gap to 53-42 at the break.