Mavericks overcome LaMelo Ball triple-double to top Hornets

SWAG. Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to receiving a technical foul against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at the American Airlines Center.

Coming off their only loss of the season, the Mavericks return to the winning column behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving

Luka Doncic scored 23 points despite some shooting woes and the Dallas Mavericks rediscovered their touch in a 124-118 victory against the visiting Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, November 5 (Monday, November 5, Manila time).

The Mavericks, who were coming off their only loss of the season, also got 18 points apiece from Grant Williams and Kyrie Irving, and 15 points and 14 rebounds from rookie Dereck Lively II.

LaMelo Ball’s triple-double of 30 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds led the Hornets, who were trying to post victories in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

P.J. Washington and Gordon Hayward each poured in 20 points and Mark Williams provided 19 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte. Rookie Brandon Miller made his first career start for the Hornets, scoring 7 points on 3-for-12 shooting. The lineup adjustment came in part because of an injury suffered Saturday night by guard Terry Rozier, who didn’t play Sunday.

After hitting all 23 free throw attempts Saturday at Indiana, the Hornets were 12-for-21 from the free-throw line Sunday.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was back on the bench after a one-game absence because of illness.

Dallas took its first second-half lead on Tim Hardaway Jr.’s three-pointer with 9:17 remaining. It was tight the rest of the way and the Hornets were within a point after several possessions.

Hardaway and Jaden Hardy finished with 16 and 14 points, respectively, off the Dallas bench. Reserve Dwight Powell added 10 points.

Doncic was just 1-for-9 on three-point attempts.

Backup center Nick Richards had 12 points for the Hornets, who shot 8-for-30 on three-pointers. Ball had five of the team’s three-point baskets.

The Hornets held a 15-point lead with 90 seconds left in the first half before settling for a 62-50 edge at the break.

Charlotte, despite wanting to shoot more three-pointers this season, was 2-for-9 from long range in the half. Dallas was 6-for-26 on first-half threes. – Rappler.com