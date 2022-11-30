Doncic unleashes triple-double as Mavs hold off Warriors

STAR-STUDDED. Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic looks to score as Warriors counterpart Stephen Curry defends in second-half action.

‘Luka Magic’ comes in full display again versus Steph Curry and the Warriors as Doncic pumps in a 41-point triple-double to lead the Mavericks

Luka Doncic won a scoring duel over Stephen Curry, Tim Hardaway Jr. buried a key late three-pointer, and the Dallas Mavericks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 116-113 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, November 29 (Wednesday, November 30, Manila time) in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Finals.

Doncic finished with a game-high 41 points as part of a triple-double that included game-highs of 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

He hit a 14-foot jumper that extended a one-point lead to 115-112 with 59 seconds remaining.

Curry, who led the Warriors with 32 points, hit a free throw six seconds later, but was called for a controversial traveling violation while lining up a potential go-ahead three-point attempt with 10.1 seconds left.

Dorian Finney-Smith increased the Dallas lead again to three with a free throw with 4.4 seconds remaining, but he left the door open for overtime when he missed the second attempt.

After a timeout to advance the ball, Klay Thompson misfired on an open three-pointer, ending Golden State’s three-game winning streak.

It was the @luka7doncic show in Dallas tonight:



🔥 41 PTS, 12 REB, 12 AST, 4 STL, 4 3PM 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iyAvJcrO1W — NBA (@NBA) November 30, 2022

Hardaway had 22 points for the Mavericks, including a three-pointer that gave Dallas the lead for good with 1:49 remaining after Curry had hit a go-ahead three of his own 20 seconds earlier.

Doncic, the league’s leading scorer, connected on 14-of-27 shots and four of his nine three-point attempts. He padded his fifth 40-point game of the season with 9-for-15 at the free throw line.

Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in 14 points before being ejected early in the fourth period for nailing Jordan Poole in the face with an elbow. Josh Green came off the bench to aid the hosts’ cause with 13 points.

41 PTS, 12 REB, 12 AST…



🔊 Sound on to hear Luka's favorite stat from his line tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q5B4SsPRyW — NBA (@NBA) November 30, 2022

With Hardaway hitting 5-of-11, the Mavericks outscored the Warriors, 45-33, on three-pointers.

Curry had five of Golden State’s 11 treys, but he needed 14 tries to get them. He shot 11-for-24 overall.

Jonathan Kuminga came off the Golden State bench to post a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Draymond Green (12 points), Kevon Looney (11), Anthony Lamb (11), and Andrew Wiggins (10) also scored in double figures.

Thompson had just 5 points, missing 7 of his 9 shots and 5-of-6 three-point attempts. Poole finished with 9 points to go with a team-high 9 assists. – Rappler.com