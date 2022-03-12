Mavericks come back strong with triumph over Rockets

ON A ROLL. Luka Doncic and the Mavericks win for the sixth time in the last seven games.

Luka Doncic nets his 35th double-double of the season as the Mavericks bounce back from a 30-point blowout loss

Dwight Powell joined Luka Doncic with double-doubles as the Dallas Mavericks rebounded from a 30-point trouncing at the hands of the New York Knicks with a 113-100 romp over the host Houston Rockets on Friday, March 11 (Saturday, March 12, Manila time).

Powell had a season-high 26 points and a season-high-tying 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and just his third in the last three years for the Mavericks, who successfully put a 107-77 home loss to the Knicks on Wednesday in the rear-view mirror.

Doncic paced Dallas with 30 points and a game-high 14 rebounds for his 35th double-double of the year.

Kevin Porter Jr. and Josh Christopher shared team-high scoring honors with 17 points apiece for the Rockets, who were coming off a 139-130 overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Wednesday.

This one wasn’t competitive for long, even after Houston jumped out to a 13-8 lead in the first five minutes.

In winning for the sixth time in its last seven games, Dallas went up for good on a Davis Bertans three-pointer four minutes later and left the hosts behind for good well before running up a 67-44 lead at the break.

Powell’s 26 points came on 9-for-11 shooting. They were 3 more points than his previous high this season, set twice.

His 12 boards equaled the 12 he amassed in November at Phoenix.

Doncic had been held to a rare single-double by the Knicks. His 30-point effort against the Rockets ran his streak of 20-point games to 12.

Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in with 16 points and a team-high 7 assists, while Trey Burke had 15 points and Josh Green 10 for the Mavericks, who won despite being outshot 47.7% to 45.5%.

Dallas, which now embarks on a rugged three-game stretch of games against the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Philadelphia 76ers, outscored Houston 33-18 on three-pointers, with Doncic’s 5 treys being just one fewer than the Rockets totaled as a team.

Porter had 3 three-pointers to account for a majority of his 17 points for the Rockets, who also had a victory over the Memphis Grizzlies among their last four games.

Bruno Fernando added 16 points as part of a double-double with a team-high 11 rebounds, while K.J. Martin and Jalen Green had 11 points apiece for Houston, which fell to 2-6 in a run of 10 straight matchups with playoff hopefuls. – Rappler.com