Luka Doncic, Mavs hold off furious Clippers rally

TIGHT. Mavericks guard Luka Doncic looks to get past Clippers guard Paul George during the second half.

Luka Doncic and Reggie Bullock knock in the clutch baskets as the Mavericks survive the Clippers’ second-half scoring onslaught

Luka Doncic scored 35 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Dorian Finney-Smith hit 7 three-pointers en route to 21 points and the Dallas Mavericks outlasted the visiting Los Angeles Clippers, 103-101, on Tuesday, November 15 (Wednesday, November 16, Manila time).

Dallas dominated the first half, building a lead as many as 25 points before intermission, 54-29, thanks to a suffocating defense. The Clippers – playing the second leg of a back-to-back – shot a woeful 11-for-32 (34.4%) from the floor in the first half.

Los Angeles battled back coming out of the locker room thanks to a complete reversal in its field-goal shooting.

The Clippers went a blistering 23-of-32 (71.9%) from the floor in the second half and erased the deficit entirely when Nicolas Batum connected on a three-pointer with 4:12 left in the game that gave the visitors an 89-87 lead.

Batum went 7-of-7 from the floor, all from beyond the three-point arc, 4 of which came in the fourth quarter. He finished with 22 points off the bench.

Los Angeles led inside of the three-minute mark, but Finney-Smith knocked down one three-pointer and Reggie Bullock sank two on three straight Dallas possessions, turning a three-point Clippers lead into a six-point Mavericks advantage in just 91 seconds.

Doncic added one more three-pointer with 27.8 seconds remaining to put the game out of reach for Los Angeles.

Have a NIGHT, Luka Doncic.



35 PTS

11 REB

5 AST

3 STL



The Mavs win at home. pic.twitter.com/5Mjkm2pmtv — NBA (@NBA) November 16, 2022

Dallas shot 17-of-43 from long range compared to 12-of-28 for Los Angeles. Bullock, who finished with 13 points, went 4 of 8 on his 3-point attempts.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 16 points and dished a team-high 6 assists, while Christian Wood added 15 points and 7 rebounds off the bench for the Mavericks.

Paul George led the Clippers with 23 points, matched Ivica Zubac’s team-high 7 rebounds, and equaled Dinwiddie’s 6 assists, but also committed 10 turnovers. Los Angeles gave up 21 turnovers in total to Dallas’ 12.

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 18 points for the Clippers, while John Wall added 17 points off the bench in the loss. – Rappler.com