Mavs slam door on Grizzlies’ 11-game win streak behind Doncic triple-double

DO-IT-ALL. Luka Doncic notches his fourth triple-double of the season.

The Mavericks send the Grizzlies crashing back to earth as they pick up their seventh win in the past eight games

Luka Doncic recorded 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists for his 40th career triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks rolled to a 112-85 road victory over Memphis to halt the Grizzlies’ franchise-record winning streak at 11 games on Friday, January 14 (Saturday, January 15, Manila time).

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 16 points and Jalen Brunson contributed 15 points, 9 assists, and a career-best 5 steals for Dallas, which won for the seventh time in its past eight games. The Mavericks outscored Memphis 62-30 in the second half.

Marquese Chriss also scored 15 points, Dwight Powell and Dorian Finney-Smith added 13 apiece, and Reggie Bullock recorded 10 points and 9 rebounds for the Mavericks.

Ja Morant posted 19 points and 8 assists and Desmond Bane scored 16 points as Memphis lost for the first time since falling 113-104 to the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 23. Kyle Anderson added 12 points.

Doncic achieved his fourth triple-double of the season with a splendid behind-the-back bounce pass to Powell, who laid it in to make it 99-79 with 5:58 left in the game.

Doncic departed at that point and Dallas scored the next 11 points to cap a 17-0 burst and increase the advantage to 110-79 with 2:15 remaining.

Jarrett Culver’s follow hoop with 1:41 left ended the Grizzlies’ scoring drought at 6:04.

The Mavericks were without Kristaps Porzingis (COVID-19 protocol) for the seventh straight game.

Dallas shot 51.6% from the field, including 8-of-32 from three-point range. The Mavericks had a 52-41 edge on the boards.

Memphis hit 38.2% of its shots and was 7-of-31 from behind the arc. The Grizzlies were 13-of-43 (30.2%) from the field in the second half.

Dallas outscored the Grizzlies 34-18 in the third quarter to turn a five-point halftime deficit into an 84-73 lead.

Memphis led 62-54 after Brandon Clarke’s basket with 10 minutes left in the period before the Mavericks tallied the next 9 points, taking the lead on Doncic’s basket with 7:37 remaining.

Anderson connected on a three-pointer to pull the Grizzlies within 79-73 with 1:33 to play.

Doncic responded by scoring the final 5 points of the third quarter and the first 4 of the final stanza to give the Mavericks a 15-point lead. Hardaway capped the 12-0 burst with a three-pointer to make it 91-73 with 9:58 remaining in the contest.

Morant outscored Doncic 15-9 in the first half as the Grizzlies held a 55-50 lead at the break. – Rappler.com