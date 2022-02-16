Luka Doncic, Mavericks storm back for win over Miami

RALLY. Mavericks guard Luka Doncic looks to get past Heat center Bam Adebayo.

The Mavericks snap the Heat’s five-game winning streak as Luka Doncic drops a double-double

Luka Doncic had 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists, helping the Dallas Mavericks rally past the host Miami Heat, 107-99, on Tuesday night, February 15 (Wednesday, February 16, Manila time).

Miami consistently double-teamed Doncic, who shot 5-of-19 from the floor. However, the Mavs made two huge three-pointers in the final two minutes, by Jalen Brunson and by Maxi Kleber. Each of them scored 19 points, and that was a season high for Kleber.

In addition, Kleber had a game-high 5 blocked shots.

Dallas rallied from a 13-point third-quarter deficit as the Mavericks snapped Miami’s five-game win streak. Dallas is 5-1 in its past six games.

Miami was led by Jimmy Butler, who had a game-high 29 points and 10 rebounds. Miami’s Bam Adebayo added 21 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

The Heat’s home record fell to 19-7.

Miami entered the game leading the NBA in three-point percentage (37.6). But Dallas held Miami to 7-of-27 on three-pointers (25.9%).

Dallas shot 18-of-41 on three-pointers (43.9%).

Tyler Herro, Miami’s second-leading scorer on the season, missed his third game out of the past four due to a right knee contusion.

The Mavs were without several injured players, including two of their top six scorers: Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) and Reggie Bullock (hip).

However, Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans – acquired last week in a trade for Kristaps Porzingis – made their Mavericks debuts. Bertans had 12 points. Dinwiddie had 4 points and 5 assists.

In the first quarter, Miami shot 57.1% and led 28-23. Miami’s Omer Yurtseven went 4-for-4 and had 8 points in four minutes off the bench.

The Heat held Doncic to 4 points on 1-for-5 shooting in that first quarter, but Dallas stayed in the game by making 5-of-9 attempts from beyond the arc.

Miami stretched its lead to 59-51 at halftime. Miami shot 52.3% in the first half and had a 26-15 rebounding edge.

Butler led all first-half scorers with 13 points. Doncic had 10 points at the half despite shooting just 2-of-9.

Doncic had 11 points in the third quarter as the Mavs took an 81-78 lead. Miami made just 1-of-10 three-pointers in the third.

Dallas kept coming in the fourth quarter, taking a 96-85 lead with 6:56 left, and Miami never recovered. – Rappler.com