Doncic double-double powers Mavs past Bucks

DO-IT-ALL. Luka Doncic falls short of another triple-double in leading the Mavericks to victory.

Luka Doncic posts a 30-15 line as the Mavericks avoid getting swept by the Bucks in their two-game season series

Luka Doncic recorded his third double-double in the last four games as the visiting Dallas Mavericks beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 118-112, on Sunday, April 3 (Monday, April 4, Manila time), to avoid getting swept in the two-game season series.

Doncic poured in 32 points, matched his season-high of 15 assists, and collected 8 rebounds on 9-of-22 shooting to lead the Mavericks (49-30) over Milwaukee. Dwight Powell supplied 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Reggie Bullock chipped in 16 points.

Dallas held on by outscoring the Bucks 17-14 over the final 5:52 of play.

Giannis Antetokounmpo paced Milwaukee (48-30) with 28 points and 10 rebounds on 12-of-22 shooting to post his seventh consecutive double-double.

Jrue Holiday notched 20 points and 9 assists, reserve Bobby Portis finished with 17 points, and Brook Lopez had 14.

After once trailing by as much as 10, the Mavericks put together a 17-9 run over the final 4:33 of the first half to head into the break with a 57-55 edge.

Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie each had 11 points and Doncic also added 6 assists and 3 rebounds. Powell went for 10 rebounds and 7 rebounds as Dallas shot 52.4% from the field (22-of-42) as a team.

Antetokounmpo led all scorers at the half with 12 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Holiday was the only other player to score in double figures for the Bucks with 11 and Portis added 8.

Milwaukee struggled to get to the charity stripe through the first 24 minutes of action, as it only had 2 free throw attempts compared to Dallas’ 8.

The Bucks seemingly took control of things in the third after a 14-0 run that put them up by 5, but the Mavericks dominated the remainder of the frame to carry a 90-87 lead into the fourth.

Holiday was in the zone in the first quarter, posting 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Milwaukee was also firing on all cylinders from beyond the arc, drilling 8 three-pointers to jump out to an early eight-point lead.