Nikola Jokic dominant as Nuggets rout Bucks

ON A ROLL. Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets match their longest winning streak of the season.

Nikola Jokic falls just a rebound shy of a triple-double in the Nuggets' 36-point blowout win over the Bucks

Nikola Jokic came one rebound shy of posting his sixth triple-double in the past nine games as the visiting Denver Nuggets blew out the Milwaukee Bucks, 136-100, to win their fifth consecutive game, matching their longest winning streak of the season on Sunday, January 30 (Monday, January 31, Manila time).

Jokic had 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 15 assists as his team ended Milwaukee’s four-game home winning streak. Aaron Gordon added 24 points and 7 rebounds and shot 10-of-17 from the field, while Monte Morris finished with 18 points.

The Nuggets were lethal from three-point range, shooting 53.5% (23-of-43).

Giannis Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks with 29 points and 9 rebounds and hit 9-of-19 from the field. Jrue Holiday contributed 14 points and 8 assists, while Bobby Portis and Grayson Allen collected 11 points apiece.

Milwaukee made 16 of its 22 attempts at the free throw line but shot below 35% from deep for the fourth time in the past five games.

After Jokic hit a jumper 12 seconds into the third quarter, the Nuggets led by at least 10 points for the remainder of the game. A 19-7 run over the first six minutes of the second half blew the game open and gave Denver a 20-point edge, its largest lead of the night at the time.

Eleven three-pointers through the first 24 minutes of play sent the Nuggets into halftime with a 65-57 advantage. Gordon had 13 points and Jokic had 9 points to go with 5 rebounds and 9 assists.

Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 22 points in the half and Holiday added 12. Milwaukee was dominant down low, scoring 32 of its first-half points in the paint while going 22-for-40 (55%) from the field.

Both offenses were spot-on in the first quarter, shooting over 55% from the field. Denver was particularly good from three-point range, making good on 6 of 14 shots.

With the loss, Milwaukee has split the season series with the Nuggets after beating them 120-109 on November 26. – Rappler.com