Jokic nets 46-point triple-double as Nuggets beat Pelicans in OT

MVP PERFORMANCE. Nikola Jokic turns in his 17th triple-double of the season.

Nikola Jokic scores 30 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to tow the Nuggets past the Pelicans

Nikola Jokic had 46 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, and 4 blocks, Aaron Gordon scored 28 points, and the host Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 138-130, on Sunday, March 6 (Monday, March 7, Manila time).

Jokic had 30 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime in his 17th triple-double of the season. Monte Morris had 18 points, Bones Hyland 11, and JaMychal Green 10 for the Nuggets, who scored the last 12 points.

Will Barton had 9 points before leaving the game with a sprained ankle in the fourth quarter.

Brandon Ingram scored 38 points, CJ McCollum had 24, Jonas Valanciunas finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out, and Devonte’ Graham had 12 points for the Pelicans.

After New Orleans jumped out to a 130-126 lead to start overtime, Morris hit a three-pointer and Gordon dunked off an offensive rebound to go ahead by 1 point. Ingram was called for an offensive foul on the other end, and Jokic drained a 3-pointer to make it 134-130 with 1:30 left.

After trading turnovers, Jokic hit a foul line floater to seal it with 28.3 seconds left.

Denver led by 5 at halftime, but the Pelicans then went on a 13-2 run to take a 72-71 lead with about 5 1/2 minutes left in the third period.

The Nuggets went back in front 80-77 but two technical fouls, including coach Michael Malone’s second, spurred a New Orleans 17-4 run and a 94-84 lead heading into the fourth.

Denver got within 5 with 5:50 left, but Herbert Jones and McCollum hit three-pointers around a Gordon dunk to make it 118-107 with 3:22 left.

Jokic scored 6 straight points and answered Valanciunas’ putback with 2 free throws to make it 120-116 with 1:46 left. Ingram and Morris traded baskets and 2 more Jokic free throws made it 122-120.

Graham made 1 of 2 free throws and Jokic dunked with 14.7 seconds left to cut the deficit to 1 point. Ingram split a pair of free throws with 12.7 seconds left, and Jokic sent it to overtime with 2 foul shots.

The Nuggets built a 21-point lead late in the first quarter, but New Orleans was within 8 in the final seconds of the half, and then Ingram made a hook shot from halfcourt at the buzzer to make it 62-57 at intermission.