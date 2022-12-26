Jokic posts 40-point triple-double as Nuggets trip Suns in OT of NBA Christmas capper

STAT STUFFER. Nikola Jokic does it all for the Nuggets as they stretch their winning streak.

Nikola Jokic notches another triple-double, leading the Nuggets to their fourth straight win at the expense of a Suns crew that lost Devin Booker to a groin injury

MANILA, Philippines – Nikola Jokic had 41 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists, Aaron Gordon added 28 points and 13 rebounds, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns in overtime, 128-125, in the final game of the NBA’s slate of Christmas Day games on Sunday, December 25 (Monday, December 26, Manila time).

Jamal Murray scored 26 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 15 for the Nuggets, who have won four straight.

Landry Shamet tied his career high with 31 points for Phoenix. Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 16 rebounds, Chris Paul amassed 17 points and 16 assists, Damion Lee scored 18, and Torrey Craig and Mikal Bridges had 13 points each.

The Suns lost Devin Booker to a groin injury just 4:20 into the game.

Ayton opened overtime with a 14-footer but Denver responded with the next eight points to go ahead 121-115 with 2:30 left. Shamet hit two 3-pointers around one by Caldwell-Pope and Ayton sank a reverse layup to make it 124-123 with 1:02 left.

Shamet missed from deep and fouled Gordon on his seventh dunk of the day. Gordon missed the free throw but was fouled after getting the rebound and made 1 of 2 at the line.

Paul hit a jumper, Murray split a pair of free throws, Shamet missed another three-point attempt, and the Nuggets closed it out.

Denver led by 15 early but the Suns rallied to take a 57-51 edge into halftime. Phoenix built a 12-point lead in the third and was ahead 84-81 heading into the fourth.

The Suns led by 8 midway through the final period, but Murray rallied the Nuggets to a 108-107 lead with 3:08 left.

Paul hit a 15-footer, Michael Porter Jr. made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it, and Shamet made a corner three-pointer to put Phoenix in front with 2:16 to go. Jokic’s tip-in made it 112-111 with 1:17 remaining and Murray missed a three-point attempt that would have put the Nuggets back in front.

Paul missed on a jump shot with 32 seconds left, Murray misfired on a 21-footer, and Ayton split a pair of free throws to make it 113-111 with 15 seconds left. After a timeout, Murray hit a driving dunk to tie it again with 11 seconds left and send the game to overtime. – Rappler.com