Pistons blast Bulls despite Zach LaVine’s 51 points; 76ers drub Raptors

The Pistons spoil Bulls star Zach LaVine’s 51-point outburst, while Joel Embiid and the Sixers clip the Raptors to make coach Nick Nurse a winner in his return to Toronto

Cade Cunningham had 25 points and 10 assists as the host Detroit Pistons overcame a career high from Zach LaVine and defeated the Chicago Bulls, 118-102, in their home opener on Saturday night, October 28 (Sunday, October 29, Manila time).

Jalen Duren supplied 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists as Detroit snapped its 15-game losing streak against the Bulls.

Alec Burks contributed 18 points off the bench, Isaiah Stewart added 14 points and 9 rebounds, and Marvin Bagley III tossed in 11 points.

LaVine scored 51 points as he knocked down 19-of-33 field goal attempts and 6-of-8 free throws. DeMar DeRozan had 20 points and Nikola Vucevic chipped in 12.

The Pistons shot 60.5% from the field before halftime to take a 57-44 lead. Cunningham, Bagley, and Burks each had 9 points, while LaVine led the Bulls with 19.

LaVine scored the first 6 points of the second half. LaVine reached the 30-point mark with a layup to make it 62-57.

Chicago got as close as three, but Cunningham scored 7 points in a span of 1:11 to keep the Bulls at bay. Jaden Ivey hit a three-pointer as the third period ended to give his club an 84-77 advantage.

Burks drained a triple with 10:59 left in the game to give Detroit a 13-point lead. LaVine answered with a three-pointer to surpass the 40-point mark.

A dunk gave LaVine 49 points and cut the Pistons’ lead to 95-89. Some solid rebounding by Duren prevented the Bulls from getting closer. He had a pair of putbacks, then grabbed another rebound that led to a Stewart layup and a 105-91 lead.

LaVine surpassed the 50-point mark with 4:28 remaining on a layup. DeRozan made a jumper to cut the Pistons’ lead to 10, 109-99.

Detroit then scored the next 9 points. Cunningham converted a reverse layup, Stewart made a baseline jumper with the shot clock about to expire, and Duren dropped in an alley-oop dunk off an Ausar Thompson feed. Killian Hayes added a three-pointer off Cunningham’s 10th assist.

76ers down Raptors in Nick Nurse’s return to Toronto

Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 34 points in the second quarter and the visiting Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Toronto Raptors, 114-107, Saturday night.

Joel Embiid also scored 34 points to go with 9 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 blocked shots to help make new coach Nick Nurse a winner in his return to Toronto.

Nurse, who coached the Raptors for the previous five seasons, was honored with a video tribute during the first quarter. Nurse guided the Raptors to their only NBA championship in 2019.

The Raptors have lost two of their first three under new coach Darko Rajakovic.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 18 points for the 76ers, who have split their first two games of the season. Tobias Harris contributed 15 points.

Scottie Barnes scored 24 points for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. added 17 and rookie Gradey Dick contributed 16 points. Dennis Schroder had 15 and Pascal Siakam had 11 points.

The 76ers took a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Oubre made two free throws to stretch the lead to 14 with 9:20 to play in the fourth. Toronto cut the lead to 5 on a three-pointer by Dick with 6:20 to play. Maxey’s three-pointer increased the lead to 12 with 4:15 left.

Toronto led 36-27 after the first quarter.

The Raptors opened a 12-point lead early in the second quarter. The 76ers came back to take a 51-48 lead on Maxey’s three-pointer with 5:11 to play in the quarter.

Toronto responded with an 11-0 surge to take an eight-point lead. Maxey’s triple completed the first-half scoring with Toronto leading 59-56.

Embiid had 16 first-half points for the Sixers, while Trent led Toronto at the break with 14 points.

Philadelphia opened the third quarter on a 13-2 run. The 76ers increased the lead to 77-64 on Maxey’s three-pointer with 6:42 left in the third. The 76ers led 91-79 after the third quarter.

Toronto played without OG Anunoby (leg cramps).

Philadelphia was without James Harden (conditioning). – Rappler.com