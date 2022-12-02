Pistons stun Luka Doncic, Mavericks in overtime

Luka Doncic delivers a 35-point, 10-assist performance but the Mavericks still fall short against the Pistons

Bojan Bogdanovic poured in 30 points, Killian Hayes hit two pivotal three-pointers in overtime, and the host Detroit Pistons downed the Dallas Mavericks, 131-125, on Thursday night, December 1 (Friday, December 2, Manila time).

Hayes finished with 22 points and 8 assists as Detroit ended a three-game losing streak. Marvin Bagley III supplied 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Jaden Ivey contributed 16 points and 6 assists.

Luka Doncic’s 35 points and 10 assists led Dallas. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 26 points and Christian Wood had 25 points and 8 rebounds.

Ivey drained a three-point shot with two minutes left in overtime to give Detroit a 125-123 lead. After a Wood dunk, Hayes hit a triple, Hardaway misfired from deep, and Hayes then fired another long ball from the wing to clinch it.

Doncic scored 14 first-quarter points as the first quarter ended in a 36-36 tie. Doncic made a three-pointer with two minutes left in the half to give Dallas a 60-54 lead. Detroit scored the last 7 points of the half to take a 61-60 halftime advantage.

Doncic drained back-to-back triples sandwiching a Pistons turnover to give his team a 73-70 lead.

The Pistons scored the next 8 points and after Dallas caught up again, Bogdanovic went on a personal 8-0 run to give his club an 86-80 lead.

That advantage swelled to 12 points later in the quarter and Detroit carried a 99-89 lead into the fourth.

It didn’t last long, as the Mavs began the quarter on a 15-4 run.

Dallas then went cold for more than 4 1/2 minutes while the Pistons reeled off 10 unanswered points for a 113-104 lead. Hayes capped it off with a pair of jumpers.

After Wood dunked to end the Mavs’ drought, Hayes hit another mid-range shot.

Doncic missed two free throws with a minute left, but the Mavs got the rebound and he buried a three-pointer to cut the Pistons’ lead to two.

After an Alec Burks miss, Reggie Bullock made a layup to knot the score at 117-apiece with 23 seconds left. Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart then missed a 3-point try, forcing overtime. – Rappler.com