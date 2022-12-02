NBA
NBA
NBA regular season

Pistons stun Luka Doncic, Mavericks in overtime

Reuters
Pistons stun Luka Doncic, Mavericks in overtime

STUNNER. Pistons guard Jaden Ivey leaps over Mavericks center Christian Wood during overtime.

Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Luka Doncic delivers a 35-point, 10-assist performance but the Mavericks still fall short against the Pistons

Bojan Bogdanovic poured in 30 points, Killian Hayes hit two pivotal three-pointers in overtime, and the host Detroit Pistons downed the Dallas Mavericks, 131-125, on Thursday night, December 1 (Friday, December 2, Manila time).

Hayes finished with 22 points and 8 assists as Detroit ended a three-game losing streak. Marvin Bagley III supplied 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Jaden Ivey contributed 16 points and 6 assists.

Luka Doncic’s 35 points and 10 assists led Dallas. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 26 points and Christian Wood had 25 points and 8 rebounds.

Ivey drained a three-point shot with two minutes left in overtime to give Detroit a 125-123 lead. After a Wood dunk, Hayes hit a triple, Hardaway misfired from deep, and Hayes then fired another long ball from the wing to clinch it.

Doncic scored 14 first-quarter points as the first quarter ended in a 36-36 tie. Doncic made a three-pointer with two minutes left in the half to give Dallas a 60-54 lead. Detroit scored the last 7 points of the half to take a 61-60 halftime advantage.

Doncic drained back-to-back triples sandwiching a Pistons turnover to give his team a 73-70 lead.

The Pistons scored the next 8 points and after Dallas caught up again, Bogdanovic went on a personal 8-0 run to give his club an 86-80 lead.

That advantage swelled to 12 points later in the quarter and Detroit carried a 99-89 lead into the fourth.

It didn’t last long, as the Mavs began the quarter on a 15-4 run.

Dallas then went cold for more than 4 1/2 minutes while the Pistons reeled off 10 unanswered points for a 113-104 lead. Hayes capped it off with a pair of jumpers.

After Wood dunked to end the Mavs’ drought, Hayes hit another mid-range shot.

Doncic missed two free throws with a minute left, but the Mavs got the rebound and he buried a three-pointer to cut the Pistons’ lead to two. 

After an Alec Burks miss, Reggie Bullock made a layup to knot the score at 117-apiece with 23 seconds left. Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart then missed a 3-point try, forcing overtime. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

NBA regular season

Dallas Mavericks

Detroit Pistons

US basketball