Klay Thompson, Warriors hold off Hornets

GRITTY. Hornets forward PJ Washington (right) steals the ball from Warriors forward Kevon Looney during the third quarter.

Still playing minus Steph Curry, the Warriors outlast the Hornets despite watching an 18-point lead disappear

Klay Thompson had a game-high 29 points, Jonathan Kuminga hit three key late hoops, and the Golden State Warriors survived a cold shooting night from three-point range to edge the Charlotte Hornets, 110-105, in San Francisco on Tuesday night, December 27 (Wednesday, December 28, Manila time).

Playing once again without injured stars Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors improved their league-best home record to 14-2 despite watching an 18-point lead disappear.

Completing an energetic performance on the second night of a back-to-back, Charlotte got consecutive three-pointers from LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward to draw even at 101-all with 4:19 to play.

After the teams went more than a minute and a half without a point, Kuminga put Golden State ahead for good with the first of his three difference-making baskets, a dunk off a Jordan Poole assist with 2:45 to go.

Kuminga added a short floater off a Draymond Green assist. After Poole scored from the interior and Ball responded by sinking two foul shots, Kuminga threw down another dunk off another Poole dish for a commanding 109-103 advantage with 21.1 seconds remaining.

Thompson did a majority of his scoring on 5-for-12 shooting from long range, but his teammates combined to go just 3-for-25 from beyond the arc.

Poole missed 6-of-7 three-point shots but nonetheless backed Thompson with 24 points to go with 6 assists.

Kuminga finished with 14 points off the bench for the Warriors, who saw their 18-point lead, 72-54, in the third quarter wiped out late.

Kevon Looney had 11 to complement 9 rebounds for the Warriors, who have opened an eight-game homestand with two wins.

Green chipped in 9 points, a team-high 11 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Donte contributed 9 rebounds and a game-high 7 assists on a scoreless night.

Losing for the fourth time as they concluded a six-game trip, the Hornets got 21 points and 10 rebounds from Ball and a game-high 13 rebounds from Mason Plumlee.

Terry Rozier backed Ball with 19 points, while PJ Washington and Hayward chipped in 14 apiece and Jalen McDaniels had 12.

The Hornets finished 10-for-38 (26.3%) from three-point range, not much better than Golden State’s 8-for-37 (21.6%). – Rappler.com