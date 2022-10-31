Warriors lose again as Saddiq Bey, Pistons surprise

UPSET. The Warriors' title retention bid is off to a rough start as they fall to the lowly Pistons.

Defending NBA champions Warriors absorb their second straight loss and drop to 3-4 as the Pistons snap a five-game skid

Saddiq Bey poured in 28 points, Isaiah Stewart supplied a career-high 24 points and 13 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons snapped a five-game losing streak by defeating the visiting Golden State Warriors, 128-114, on Sunday, October 30 (Monday, October 31, Manila time).

Cade Cunningham contributed 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists for Detroit, while Bojan Bogdanovic had 21 points. Bogdanovic agreed to a two-year contract extension prior to the contest.

Rookie Jaden Ivey added 15 points in the Pistons’ first win since opening night.

Stephen Curry topped Golden State with 32 points and Jordan Poole had 30 points.

The Warriors, who lost for the second straight time and dropped to 3-4, rested starting guard Klay Thompson in the second game of a back-to-back.

All but one of the Pistons’ starters reached double figures by halftime as they grabbed a 63-55 lead. Stewart led the way with 15 points followed by Bey with 13. Curry topped the Warriors, who were held to 38.8% shooting before the break, with 15 points.

Detroit outscored Golden State 34-18 during the second quarter.

The Pistons continued to build the lead when play resumed. Bey made a layup on their first possession, kicking off a 13-2 run. Cunningham, who assisted on that basket, hit a pullup jumper and a three-pointer during that stretch. A Bey jumper made it 74-57 and prompted Golden State coach Steve Kerr to call a timeout.

Bey capped the outburst with a driving hook shot.

Poole carried the Warriors back in the game with a personal 9-0 run. He made a conventional three-point play, hit a three-pointer, then made a steal, and drained a 30-footer.

Detroit held a 100-91 advantage entering the fourth.

Cunningham found Killian Hayes for a layup with 10 minutes left, giving Detroit a 105-93 lead.

After the Warriors pulled within 8 with less than five minutes remaining, Bey knocked down three-pointers on consecutive possessions. He finished the game having made 4 of 9 shots from deep.

Curry scored the next 6 points but then missed a three-point shot that could have cut the Pistons’ advantage to 5 points. The Pistons made 6 free throws down the stretch to close out the victory. – Rappler.com