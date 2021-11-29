Curry drops 33 to lead Warriors past Clippers

Nov 24, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after the Warriors made a three point basket against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Steph Curry and the Warriors clinch their 18th win in 20 games with a 15-point rout of the Clippers

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 33 points and the Golden State Warriors set up their home-and-home showdown with the Phoenix Suns with a suffocating defensive effort in a 105-90 victory over the host Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, November 28 (Monday, November 29, Manila time).

Otto Porter Jr. came off the bench to contribute 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Jordan Poole added 17 points for Golden State, which won its seventh straight.

Owners of the best record in the NBA at 18-2, the Warriors head on to Phoenix, where they will duel the streaking Suns on Tuesday and Friday, with the latter shifting to Golden State.

The Suns (17-3), the defending Western Conference champions, have won 16 in a row.

Paul George went for 30 points for the Clippers, who had been 2-0 in afternoon games over the previous seven days. He shot 3-of-7 on three-pointers, accounting for one-third of Los Angeles’ total.

After trailing by as many as 7 in the first half, the Warriors led just 60-59 before Poole bombed in 4 three-pointers in a 1:58 flurry that gave Golden State a 75-68 advantage headed into the fourth quarter.

The visitors gradually pulled away from there, with Curry saving his final 13 points, 9 of which came on three-pointers, for the fourth period.

Curry finished 7-for-13 on three-pointers and 12-for-22 overall for the Warriors, who went over 100 points for the 20th straight time this season. They are the only team in the NBA to have reached triple figures in every game.

Equally important, Golden State limited the Clippers to 90 points on 40% shooting, with Los Angeles becoming the ninth Warriors opponent held under 100. Golden State is 9-0 in those games.

The Warriors limited the hosts to 9-for-28 on three-pointers, outscoring the Clippers 51-27 from beyond the arc. Poole (4-for-10) and Porter (3-for-7) accounted for 7 of Golden State’s 17 threes.

Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 12 points for the Warriors. Curry contributed to the Warriors’ defensive effort with 6 steals.

Marcus Morris Sr. and Eric Bledsoe added 13 points apiece for the Clippers, who have gone just 3-5 since a seven-game winning streak. Bledsoe completed a double-double with 10 rebounds. – Rappler.com