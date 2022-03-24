Jordan Poole leads depleted Warriors past Heat

The Warriors, playing minus stars Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, snap a three-game skid against the East-leading Heat

Jordan Poole scored 30 points and dished 9 assists as the short-handed Golden State Warriors defeated the host Miami Heat, 118-104, Wednesday, March 23 (Thursday, March 24, Manila time).

Kyle Lowry led Miami with 26 points and a game-high-tying 9 assists. Miami was also helped by Bam Adebayo’s 25 points and 9 rebounds and Jimmy Butler’s 20 points.

Butler went 2-for-2 on three-pointers. That’s noteworthy because he entered the game shooting just 18.5% from deep this season.

The Heat (47-26), who have the best record in the Eastern Conference, have lost two straight games.

Jordan Poole is the fourth Warriors player with 11 straight games of 20+ points in the past decade.



He joins Stephen Curry (12 such streaks), Kevin Durant (4 streaks) and David Lee. pic.twitter.com/VTq5IFeX7p — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 24, 2022

Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins, and Jonathan Kuminga added 22 points each for Golden State (48-25), which broke its three-game losing streak.

Kuminga fouled out with 5:35 left. The Warriors challenged the call, arguing that Butler should’ve been charged with an offensive foul, but the officials ruled a lack of conclusive evidence for an overturn.

The Warriors, on the second night of back-to-back games, rested Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Otis Porter Jr., and were also without star guard Stephen Curry (left-foot injury).

Miami was without its second-leading scorer, Tyler Herro (knee injury). Heat reserve Gabe Vincent (toe injury) also missed the game.

In the first quarter, Miami led by 11 points before going scoreless for the final 4:24. That allowed Golden State to forge a 23-23 tie to end the quarter.

The Warriors had a 14-2 advantage in points in the paint, which made up for 1-of-10 three-point shooting. Miami shot 5-for-10 from deep.

The game was also tied at halftime, 50-50, as Lowry had one steal and two buckets in the final 12 seconds. Lee kept Golden State in the hunt with 12 second-quarter points off the bench. Miami had a 9-0 edge in second-quarter fast-break points.

Golden State started the third quarter by scoring 19 straight points on 7-for-9 shooting. Miami missed eight straight shots and had two turnovers to start the quarter.

However, Miami closed the quarter with a 30-12 run, closing the Heat’s deficit to 81-80.

Golden State was able to close out the Heat in the fourth quarter, however.

For the game, the Warriors shot 51.9% from the floor, including 41.7% on three-pointers (15-for-36). Miami shot 43.5%, including 14-for-36 on three-pointers (38.9%). – Rappler.com